The lip-synch version of Trump’s testing “positively toward negative” is a peek into his brain

Sarah Cooper‘s “How to” lip-synchs are basically “How to understand Trump”, which isn’t always easy, particularly when he does this.

But when Sarah took on the complicated answer, she managed to convey what was going on in the President’s brain – and it’s all the chaos you’d expect.

This comment from Chrissy Teigen, who is absolutely not a fan of Trump, sums it up perfectly.

Source Sarah Cooper Image ABC Sarah Cooper