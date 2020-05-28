The lip-synch version of Trump’s testing “positively toward negative” is a peek into his brain

Sarah Cooper‘s “How to” lip-synchs are basically “How to understand Trump”, which isn’t always easy, particularly when he does this.

President Trump announces that he has tested negative again for COVID-19: “I tested very positively in another sense … I tested positively toward negative.” https://t.co/rN66vZFXas pic.twitter.com/6Chrs68Rkn — ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2020

But when Sarah took on the complicated answer, she managed to convey what was going on in the President’s brain – and it’s all the chaos you’d expect.

I tested very positively (alt take) pic.twitter.com/krywW3vDjl — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 21, 2020

This comment from Chrissy Teigen, who is absolutely not a fan of Trump, sums it up perfectly.

This is so funny, Sarah is so funny, but what this really does for me is remove his surroundings and overall horrific look and lets us pay attention to just his words. His insane, incoherent garbage rambling https://t.co/HYXA0obZFr — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 22, 2020

