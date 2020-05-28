Oh the excitement of knowing that your kid thinks so much of you that he puts your picture up on the classroom wall and the teacher keeps it there all year.

And then you see the photo.

‘Found out my kid had this on his school classroom wall all year,’ said bhornet2008 over on Reddit.

A beautiful moment, captured forever.

‘We embarrass our kids, our kids embarrass us.’ HeT0uchedTheButt ‘The circle of life.’ Thinkdamnitthink ‘The apple doesn’t fart far from the tree.’ spapui

Source Reddit u/bhornet2008