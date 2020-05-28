Disappearing cat trick of the week
Not often you get a free magic trick with your news bulletins, but in this case the Dean of Canterbury (with a bit of help from Leo the Cat) will make an exception …
Watch the moment Leo the cat disappears under the Dean of Canterbury's robes as he gives a sermon! Footage from Canterbury Cathedral pic.twitter.com/CMk6Jmlz20
— ITV News Meridian (@itvmeridian) May 26, 2020
‘And like that … he is gone.’
And our favourite things people said about it.
The robes are actually a cat portal
— Ali Anderson (@alicherryanders) May 26, 2020
I watched this for 10 minutes wondering where he was hiding them all. https://t.co/DXh8lRlgM6
— Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) May 26, 2020
Creature of habit…
— Mel Vich (@unreef) May 26, 2020
the canterbury tail https://t.co/fRDtIG5Z0q
— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 26, 2020
One cat every 20 seconds. I stopped counting at 4,000.
— Sinclair (@ItsEdSinclair) May 26, 2020
Mollie Sugden, thou should’st be alive in this moment. https://t.co/QkhRJjinrk
— David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) May 26, 2020
I do hope no-one lifts up the Dean's robe and is startled to see a pussy. #thanksmrsslocombe
— David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 27, 2020
Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury is the 39th Dean since the Reformation, and forms part of a line of similar roles unbroken back to the time of Saint Augustine in AD 597.
Surely no living being would dare to try and make him look silly? https://t.co/mRAecAJQxx
— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) May 27, 2020
I love the way the cat pauses to make sure everyone gets a good look at the pencil sharpener before disappearing. #TypicalCat #Proud
— Carol Gardiner 🇪🇺 (@Auntie_CarolG) May 26, 2020
