Disappearing cat trick of the week

Not often you get a free magic trick with your news bulletins, but in this case the Dean of Canterbury (with a bit of help from Leo the Cat) will make an exception …

Watch the moment Leo the cat disappears under the Dean of Canterbury's robes as he gives a sermon! Footage from Canterbury Cathedral pic.twitter.com/CMk6Jmlz20 — ITV News Meridian (@itvmeridian) May 26, 2020

‘And like that … he is gone.’

And our favourite things people said about it.

The robes are actually a cat portal — Ali Anderson (@alicherryanders) May 26, 2020

I watched this for 10 minutes wondering where he was hiding them all. https://t.co/DXh8lRlgM6 — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) May 26, 2020

Creature of habit… — Mel Vich (@unreef) May 26, 2020

the canterbury tail https://t.co/fRDtIG5Z0q — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) May 26, 2020

One cat every 20 seconds. I stopped counting at 4,000. — Sinclair (@ItsEdSinclair) May 26, 2020

Mollie Sugden, thou should’st be alive in this moment. https://t.co/QkhRJjinrk — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) May 26, 2020

I do hope no-one lifts up the Dean's robe and is startled to see a pussy. #thanksmrsslocombe — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 27, 2020

Robert Willis, Dean of Canterbury is the 39th Dean since the Reformation, and forms part of a line of similar roles unbroken back to the time of Saint Augustine in AD 597.

Surely no living being would dare to try and make him look silly? https://t.co/mRAecAJQxx — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) May 27, 2020

I love the way the cat pauses to make sure everyone gets a good look at the pencil sharpener before disappearing. #TypicalCat #Proud — Carol Gardiner 🇪🇺 (@Auntie_CarolG) May 26, 2020

Source @itvmeridian