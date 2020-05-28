A dad hilariously reviewed his toddler’s “restaurant” and she’s not getting a Michelin star anytime soon

Chris Kyle did what most parents have had to do at some point – visit his child’s play restaurant.

He then did what most of them don’t do – he gave daughter Ava’s place a review, and it wasn’t the best.

This is what he posted to Instagram

.

“So I tried to support another Black Owned Business for lunch today. It’s called Ava’s Kitchen, just opened end of April. It’s a very clean establishment, but whewww let me tell you about this owner. First off, I asked why there are balloons on my chair, and it’s not my birthday? She talm’bout, mind yah business; those are Mommy’s. I been waiting on my order to get done for 45 minutes, and I’m the only customer here. She was making good progress at first, then she stopped for 20 minutes to go watch Paw Patrol. Overall the customer service could be better, but the cook is a cutie; so I’ll give her another chance. Let’s not give up on Black businesses so fast after one mistake. 💕”

Instagram users were won over by the little chef and the hilarious post went viral.

We still don’t know the most important information.

In spite of the lukewarm review, we can see that Ava’s Kitchen is doing great business – just look at the queue.

Source Chris Kyle Image Chris Kyle