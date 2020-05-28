Boris Johnson’s Liaison Committee appearance went as well as you’d imagine -14 damning verdicts

Boris Johnson faced the Liaison Committee – a kind of supergroup of select committee heads – to answer questions about his government’s coronavirus response.

They grilled him for two hours. It went about as well as you’d expect.

These reactions form a kind of Cliff Notes version – they tell you all you need to know without actually having to sit through it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

We could have saved you even more time and just posted this.

But where’s the fun in that?

READ MORE

Emily Maitlis just nailed the whole Dominic Cummings saga in 20 seconds flat

Image UK Parliament