A Tory MP refuses to be interviewed by Emily Maitlis because she ‘intimidates’ him – only 5 responses you need

Not the first time we've featured Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski on these pages – remember this? – and it probably won't be the last.

Today’s he getting all sorts of attention after he revealed he ‘had to decline’ an appearance on BBC2’s Newsnight because he didn’t want to be interviewed by Emily Maitlis.

He was speaking, of course, after that Maitlis monologue about Dominic Cummings that went wildly viral, only for the BBC to later apologise.

I had to decline Newsnight interview last night on Mr Cummings as I find @maitlis to be extraordinarily aggressive,unnecessarily rude, biased & confrontational to point of intimidation. This behaviour would not be tolerated in any normal workplace so why do we accept from #BBC — Daniel Kawczynski (@DKShrewsbury) May 27, 2020

And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

1.

Don't want to get all career advisor on you but if you're scared of being asked questions by a journalist you're probably in the wrong job. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 27, 2020

2.

Man in suit terrified of woman doing her job. https://t.co/sMwlcZdEtX — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 28, 2020

3.

I'd ask on what basis you're making those claims, but suspect that's exactly the sort of question that would make you start crying like a baby https://t.co/c2oBSv1y5i — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 28, 2020

4.

Lots of men seem to find @maitlis aggressive but consider @afneil to be absolutely charming. It's beyond me but then I suppose it would be. https://t.co/28TUdKerHe — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) May 27, 2020

5.

Of course, let me loosely translate for you Daniel: "I wet myself each time a strong, intelligent & eloquent woman like Emily Maitlis refuses to cower to my inferiority complex"#Maitlis is neither aggressive, rude, biased, confrontational or intimidating. You. Are. Weak. — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) May 27, 2020

Former BBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty had this to say about it.

I’d be minded to sue if this had been said about me in doing my job. — Shelagh Fogarty (@ShelaghFogarty) May 28, 2020

In one word …

Fortunately @mrnickharvey was around to do this.

I’ve fixed that for you. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/yfTT7QOOtR — Nick Harvey (@mrnickharvey) May 28, 2020

