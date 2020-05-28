A Tory MP refuses to be interviewed by Emily Maitlis because she ‘intimidates’ him – only 5 responses you need

Not the first time we’ve featured Tory MP Daniel Kawczynski on these pages – remember this? – and it probably won’t be the last.

Today’s he getting all sorts of attention after he revealed he ‘had to decline’ an appearance on BBC2’s Newsnight because he didn’t want to be interviewed by Emily Maitlis.

He was speaking, of course, after that Maitlis monologue about Dominic Cummings that went wildly viral, only for the BBC to later apologise.

And these are surely the only 5 responses you need.

Former BBC presenter Shelagh Fogarty had this to say about it.

In one word …

Fortunately @mrnickharvey was around to do this.

Source @DKShrewsbury