Rishi Sunak joked about Nando’s re-opening and these 9 people had a bone to pick

Chancellor Rishi Sunak thought he’d use the imminent re-opening of Nando’s to lighten everyone’s mood just a little bit.

Well, at least the mood of everyone who follows him on Twitter, when he shared a story about 54 of its branches re-opening, saying it was ‘the good news we’ve all been waiting for’.

The good news we've all been waiting for. https://t.co/qi15T4uWeh — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 27, 2020

And while some Nando’s fans no doubt shared his excitement, it left a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths (you see what we’re doing here).

Here are 9 people who had a bone to pick.

1.

If this isn't a vaccine, an efficacious treatment or a principled stand from the cabinet against Dominic Cummings then I suspect you've read the room desperately wrong here. https://t.co/KXew3tRU5z — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) May 27, 2020

2.

Hi Rishi, will the Nando’s in Durham be reopening and if it is can I drive to it from my home in London to feed my child — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 27, 2020

3.

The Chancellor doing silver linings here, like a total pro. 50,000+ dead. BUT cheeky Nandos. The economy has been screwed more than Ron Jeremy. BUT cheeky Nandos. Your govt are a bunch of dissembling, shameless cuntpuffins. BUT cheeky Nandos. (NB. I do actually like Nandos.) https://t.co/KmX9SjPPx9 — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) May 27, 2020

4.

New Zealand announces it has had no new cases at all for five days, and now has no covid patients in hospital. Our "good news" is Nando's re-opening some of its outlets (for takeaway only). Really, this is all you need to know. https://t.co/OZRRABwruG — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) May 27, 2020

5.

Stop patronising us. — Matt Haig (@matthaig1) May 27, 2020

6.

Nearly 40,000 dead, no treatment, no trust, no credibility, no money but the Chancellor of the Exchequer tweets about Nando’s to look popular and get some retweets. Realise the seriousness of the past week and please do your job. @RishiSunak — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) May 27, 2020

7.

If I have to collect it, can I go for drive to a beauty spot the day before to make sure I'm going to be OK to drive? — Steve Analyst (@EmporersNewC) May 27, 2020

8.

"Kids, some bad news. Mum is dead. But the GOOD news is – I've got you a Kinder Egg!" https://t.co/of8TKzAQ4I — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) May 27, 2020

9.

enjoying Nando’s = feeble attempt at achieving working class relatability. while in reality, this govt is responsible for allowing the proliferation of a virus that disproportionately impacts service worker/bame/wc communities. the uk has the highest daily death rate in the world https://t.co/J7ax0ZAdIP — hajar 🦎 (@zamarudd) May 27, 2020

READ MORE

Emily Maitlis just nailed the whole Dominic Cummings saga in 20 seconds flat

Image Pixabay H/T Indy100