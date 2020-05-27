Paddy McGuinness’ ‘Is This the Way to Barnard Castle?’ is a topical and very funny earworm

Most of us have listened to Dominic Cummings’ account of his visit to Barnard Castle with varying degrees of scepticism, but it’s not too difficult to guess where actor, comedian and TV presenter, Paddy McGuinness, is on the ‘believing or not’ scale.

Nah! He’s not buying it at all.

The hashtag #IsThisTheWayToBarnardCastle trended on Twitter for hours, and these were our favourite reactions.

1.

I really feel that when you're being owned as hard as this by PADDY MCGUINNESS it is more than time to resign#isthisthewaytobarnardcastle#CummingShouldBeGoing https://t.co/tIkIqM6Aov — Kate M (@moreelf) May 26, 2020

2.

We are truly at new levels of cut-through 😬https://t.co/jU9tvLKH2g — Aubrey Allegretti (@breeallegretti) May 26, 2020

3.

Total bubble story https://t.co/2Nz0BQk6dX — Nick Hargrave (@NIHargrave) May 26, 2020

4.

Just to clarify, Cummings didn't go to his 'nearest' castle. To get there he would have had to pass Auckland Castle and Raby Castle. Durham has its own Castle, Brancepeth isn't too far away, even Lumley's closer. He went three full castles away. #isthisthewaytobarnardcastle — Maura (@MauraCMcKeon) May 26, 2020

5.

for @PaddyMcGuinness chorus! When the day is ending,

Up the A1 we are wending

Got a tank of petrol, and it’s great cos it’s never ending!

Didn’t stop for fuel na na na na na

Didn’t need the loo!

When we got to Durham, the PM didn’t have a clueeee! #isthisthewaytobarnardcastle — Dave Hughes (@Dave_Hughes) May 26, 2020

6.

Highlight of the day was stumbling across this. Forget 24hr news and Twitter analysis. 20 seconds of light relief is found here 👇 https://t.co/UyVRBTlrJW — John Harrison (@DrJWHarrison) May 26, 2020

Music and radio producer, Steve White, did a bit of work in post.

I thought I’d help @PaddyMcGuinness out with a bit of music and production on his little ditty….. #IsThisTheWayToBarnardCastle pic.twitter.com/xlfdDVeU77 — Steve White (@SteveWhiteRadio) May 26, 2020

Craig Thompson had a suggestion for Top Gear, of which Paddy is a presenter – for after lockdown, obviously.

Next Top Gear Special. Drive from London to Durham, no toilet stops. Then to Barnard Castle. Then back to London, again no stops. Only 1 tank of fuel allowed. — Craig Thompson 🔰 (@RogueBaboon57) May 26, 2020

One hundred per cent would watch.

