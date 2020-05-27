Paddy McGuinness’ ‘Is This the Way to Barnard Castle?’ is a topical and very funny earworm

Most of us have listened to Dominic Cummings’ account of his visit to Barnard Castle with varying degrees of scepticism, but it’s not too difficult to guess where actor, comedian and TV presenter, Paddy McGuinness, is on the ‘believing or not’ scale.

Nah! He’s not buying it at all.

The hashtag #IsThisTheWayToBarnardCastle trended on Twitter for hours, and these were our favourite reactions.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Music and radio producer, Steve White, did a bit of work in post.

Craig Thompson had a suggestion for Top Gear, of which Paddy is a presenter – for after lockdown, obviously.

One hundred per cent would watch.

READ MORE

Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are to host Top Gear and it’s driving these 16 people up the wall

Source Paddy McGuinness Image ITV News Paddy McGuinness