There’s something truly mesmerising about how this road marking is made

There’s just something about watching an expert that can be quite mesmerising, and this highways maintenance man marking out a new cycle lane is clearly an expert.

As much as we loved seeing him do that, we can’t help fearing for the poor guy’s back at the end of the day.

Twitter obviously loved it, because it’s been viewed over three million times in four days, picking up at least 17,000 retweets across various accounts.

There have been quite a lot of compliments too.

Not tonight Netflix, I’ve found something else to watch till at least midnight. pic.twitter.com/1JzqqNWrXT — Lee Madgwick (@LeeMadgwick) May 22, 2020

One of those times you're glad twitter just keeps looping the video https://t.co/LrRVl8quNq — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) May 26, 2020

A thing of beauty is a joy forever https://t.co/dZKGlW03YP — David Lovely (@ramage) May 22, 2020

I don’t know how many times he’s done it, but he certainly makes it look so easy #Skill https://t.co/9xKiR7sYG0 — cheltenhamcycles (@cheltenhamcycle) May 24, 2020

If you thought it couldn’t get any better than that, think again …

Now with audio. Rare case of sequel being better? pic.twitter.com/kQ0HU3ytrL — Michael🌱 Ⓥ (@changed_gear) May 22, 2020

Source @changed_gear Image @changed_gear