There’s something truly mesmerising about how this road marking is made

There’s just something about watching an expert that can be quite mesmerising, and this highways maintenance man marking out a new cycle lane is clearly an expert.

As much as we loved seeing him do that, we can’t help fearing for the poor guy’s back at the end of the day.

Twitter obviously loved it, because it’s been viewed over three million times in four days, picking up at least 17,000 retweets across various accounts.

There have been quite a lot of compliments too.

If you thought it couldn’t get any better than that, think again …

Source @changed_gear Image @changed_gear