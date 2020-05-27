This menu lost something in translation – but gained so much more

Hats off to the person who translated this menu from Arabic to English, presumably via at least four other languages.

So my mother's friend's husband is stuck in a hotel in Saudi Arabia and this is the order menu they gave him Do I have any Arabic speaking followers that can help make sense of this but also, tag yourself, I'm "Normal doubt" pic.twitter.com/MVemyCCON9 — Vlada ✨😈✨ (@vladadraws) May 24, 2020

Let’s have a closer look at that.

A few highlights include:

Accuracy of sheep meat Its loop is in cornflex She is suspicious of cheese Popular problem Foul flip red After one day

All of which sound like potential Bond film titles.

It’s incredibly entertaining, but not a great deal of use for someone trying to choose what to eat.

We’ve been trying to avoid eating too much foul white jar and metal suspicion, so perhaps we could just order a regular Erika with some blindfolded Royalty.

Happily, Twitter stepped up with a translation to help out Vlada’s mum’s friend’s husband, so hopefully he ended up with something tasty.

Here is the translation I've got! Big thank you to @ReeshOdd for helping out so quickly, and to everyone else who's reached out! pic.twitter.com/BjKLKDHlqg — Vlada ✨😈✨ (@vladadraws) May 24, 2020

The menu kept people entertained as they tried to fathom what the items were or simply delight in their quirkiness.

One person shared something similar from a local takeaway.

A place near me have some similar amazing dishes pic.twitter.com/5BLOuzp52J — wario43 (@wario43) May 24, 2020

Tweeter Donkey Hoate noticed something.

It’s literally a list of perfect band names. — Donkey Hoate (@donkeyhoate) May 25, 2020

Either that or it’s actually a paint colour chart.

