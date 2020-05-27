This menu lost something in translation – but gained so much more

Hats off to the person who translated this menu from Arabic to English, presumably via at least four other languages.

Let’s have a closer look at that.

A few highlights include:

Accuracy of sheep meat

Its loop is in cornflex

She is suspicious of cheese

Popular problem

Foul flip red

After one day

All of which sound like potential Bond film titles.

It’s incredibly entertaining, but not a great deal of use for someone trying to choose what to eat.

We’ve been trying to avoid eating too much foul white jar and metal suspicion, so perhaps we could just order a regular Erika with some blindfolded Royalty.

Happily, Twitter stepped up with a translation to help out Vlada’s mum’s friend’s husband, so hopefully he ended up with something tasty.

The menu kept people entertained as they tried to fathom what the items were or simply delight in their quirkiness.

One person shared something similar from a local takeaway.

Tweeter Donkey Hoate noticed something.

Either that or it’s actually a paint colour chart.

Image Vlada, @prtnmryan on Unsplash