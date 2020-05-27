Lord Sugar shared this ‘once in a millennium’ birthday coincidence and we can only hope he’s in on the joke

Like everyone else at the moment, Lord Sugar has presumably got a bit more time on his hands than he does usually.

Which is presumably how he came across this once in a thousand year birthday coincidence which so fascinated him that he naturally shared it on Twitter.

‘Strange but seems correct,’ said @Lord_Sugar on Twitter.

And we can only hope he was in on the joke. Here are our 5 favourite things people said in response.

And in the unlikely event …

Although …

In short?

Source @Lord_Sugar