Lord Sugar shared this ‘once in a millennium’ birthday coincidence and we can only hope he’s in on the joke
Like everyone else at the moment, Lord Sugar has presumably got a bit more time on his hands than he does usually.
Which is presumably how he came across this once in a thousand year birthday coincidence which so fascinated him that he naturally shared it on Twitter.
‘Strange but seems correct,’ said @Lord_Sugar on Twitter.
And we can only hope he was in on the joke. Here are our 5 favourite things people said in response.
hi Alan, i am the bank, could you please send me the numbers on your card and the 3 security numbers on the back. it’s for a thing
— крутой перец (@rovrumtankie) May 27, 2020
I have a bridge for sale, pls contact me asap
— Danny Wallace 🇪🇺 (@dannywallace) May 27, 2020
Lord Sugar. I’m the official Twitter password inspector, and @jack has asked me to inspect yours for security reasons. Could you just pop it into a reply and we’ll make sure everything is shipshape. Thanks.
— Rob Manuel – Follow @fesshole now! (@robmanuel) May 27, 2020
If you flip a cup of boiling water upside down the air pressure will keep it inside the cup
— Crowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) May 27, 2020
No Alan, the smaller cows are just FURTHER AWAY….
— Northern Left Voices (@NorthLeftVoices) May 27, 2020
And in the unlikely event …
The year you were born, plus the number of years that have passed since = the current year. Wow. Who’d have thought that, it must be magic …
— David Thomas (@Falmouth_Dai) May 27, 2020
Although …
Doesn’t work @Lord_Sugar I’m 52 and was born in 1967. That makes 2019. Back to the old drawing board (you can use that as a catchphrase instead of I've Fired You if you like) https://t.co/GOWYFdI9mC
— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) May 27, 2020
In short?
https://t.co/mJtm7Bo39x pic.twitter.com/9QKrIYk2XM
— John Rain CBE (@MrKenShabby) May 27, 2020
