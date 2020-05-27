Lord Sugar shared this ‘once in a millennium’ birthday coincidence and we can only hope he’s in on the joke

Like everyone else at the moment, Lord Sugar has presumably got a bit more time on his hands than he does usually.

Which is presumably how he came across this once in a thousand year birthday coincidence which so fascinated him that he naturally shared it on Twitter.

‘Strange but seems correct,’ said @Lord_Sugar on Twitter.

And we can only hope he was in on the joke. Here are our 5 favourite things people said in response.

hi Alan, i am the bank, could you please send me the numbers on your card and the 3 security numbers on the back. it’s for a thing — крутой перец (@rovrumtankie) May 27, 2020

I have a bridge for sale, pls contact me asap — Danny Wallace 🇪🇺 (@dannywallace) May 27, 2020

Lord Sugar. I’m the official Twitter password inspector, and @jack has asked me to inspect yours for security reasons. Could you just pop it into a reply and we’ll make sure everything is shipshape. Thanks. — Rob Manuel – Follow @fesshole now! (@robmanuel) May 27, 2020

If you flip a cup of boiling water upside down the air pressure will keep it inside the cup — Crowsa Luxemburg (@quendergeer) May 27, 2020

No Alan, the smaller cows are just FURTHER AWAY…. — Northern Left Voices (@NorthLeftVoices) May 27, 2020

And in the unlikely event …

The year you were born, plus the number of years that have passed since = the current year. Wow. Who’d have thought that, it must be magic … — David Thomas (@Falmouth_Dai) May 27, 2020

Although …

Doesn’t work @Lord_Sugar I’m 52 and was born in 1967. That makes 2019. Back to the old drawing board (you can use that as a catchphrase instead of I've Fired You if you like) https://t.co/GOWYFdI9mC — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) May 27, 2020

In short?

READ MORE

Alan Sugar asked what people what these ‘cylinders were lying in the street’ and the replies were everything you’d hope for

Source @Lord_Sugar