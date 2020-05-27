Lockdown laughs: 10 more things we’ve learnt from 9 weeks of quarantine

Living through a pandemic really is a learning experience. Here are 10 things we know or suspect now that the UK has spent nine weeks in lockdown – Barnard Castle notwithstanding.

1. Contact with the outside world has become something precious – especially if the outside world has chocolate

2. Pre-lockdown eating + no gym = a little extra padding

3. We might all come out of this with some cognitive impairment

4. Some sacrifices aren’t as tough as we expected

5. Irony isn’t dead

6. Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be

7. Nobody’s looking their Instagram best right now

8. Relationships may be strained

9. Necessity isn’t the mother of invention – boredom is

10. Children bring a whole set of specific lockdown problems

