Lockdown laughs: 10 more things we’ve learnt from 9 weeks of quarantine
Living through a pandemic really is a learning experience. Here are 10 things we know or suspect now that the UK has spent nine weeks in lockdown – Barnard Castle notwithstanding.
1. Contact with the outside world has become something precious – especially if the outside world has chocolate
I used to mock Love Islanders when they'd get so excited to leave the villa for a 20minute date sat at an IKEA table with some olives & now I say "Thanks, Bye" to the local shopkeeper like he's the Glastonbury headliner & I've had 24 Red Bulls.
— Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) April 25, 2020
2. Pre-lockdown eating + no gym = a little extra padding
before after
lockdown lockdown pic.twitter.com/9WPsWgAGZF
— flappy 🐥 (@funflaps) May 1, 2020
3. We might all come out of this with some cognitive impairment
thinking about all the things i've accomplished during quarantine: forgetting how to read, increasing my screen time by 100 percent, losing my short time memory, finding new uses for pillsbury biscuits, no longer being able to form complicated thoughts,
— Chris Crowley (@chrisecrowley) May 25, 2020
4. Some sacrifices aren’t as tough as we expected
If I've learned anything from this lockdown it's that I can survive 2 months without a £3.99 take away coffee.
— You can call me Q (from a safe distance) (@QuintinForbes) May 26, 2020
5. Irony isn’t dead
Me in 2016: "Follow me and we'll stop these unelected bureaucrats running our country"
Me today: "Leave my unelected bureaucrat alone, you rotten sods"#DominicCummnings
— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 26, 2020
6. Nostalgia isn’t what it used to be
Remember when we thought 2016 was the worst year ever?
Good times
— joe heenan (@joeheenan) April 27, 2020
7. Nobody’s looking their Instagram best right now
Meanwhile, since the Louvre's been closed… pic.twitter.com/N48HHNdDg2
— Sister Celluloid (@sistercelluloid) April 22, 2020
8. Relationships may be strained
Are there any exceptions to lockdown if your partner keeps Brie n the fridge?
— Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) April 29, 2020
9. Necessity isn’t the mother of invention – boredom is
My neighbors are bored as FUCK!!! pic.twitter.com/lh1TR29xMJ
— Sean Don🇵🇦 (@SeanPerignonDon) April 26, 2020
10. Children bring a whole set of specific lockdown problems
At the parenting lockdown stage of thinking it would be better to be eaten by a baby shark than have to listen to it again 🦈 🎵 #coronavirus #lockdown
— Ben Turner Comedian (@benturnercomedy) April 25, 2020
