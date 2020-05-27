Emily Maitlis just nailed the whole Dominic Cummings saga in 20 seconds flat

Emily Maitlis has done it again.

The Newsnight presenter, whose devastating coronavirus monologue went viral a little while ago, used her introduction to last night’s programme to capture much of the public mood about Dominic Cummings.

And if you wanted a 45-second summary of why we are where we are right now then watch this.

Nailed it.

‘Dominic Cummings broke the rules, the country can see that, and it’s shocked the government cannot.

The longer ministers and the prime minister tell us he worked with them, the more angry the response to this scandal is likely to be.

He was the man, remember, who always got the public mood, he tagged the lazy label of ‘elite’ on those who disagreed.

He should understand that public mood. One of fury, contempt, and anguish.

He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools, and has allowed many more to feel like they can flout them.

The prime minister knows all this, and despite the resignation of one minister, growing unease from his backbenchers, a dramatic early warning from the polls, and a deep national disquiet, Boris Johnson has chosen to ignore it.’

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

And just for the interests of balance and all that, not everyone agreed with it.

Just most people.

