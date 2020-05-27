Emily Maitlis just nailed the whole Dominic Cummings saga in 20 seconds flat

Emily Maitlis has done it again.

The Newsnight presenter, whose devastating coronavirus monologue went viral a little while ago, used her introduction to last night’s programme to capture much of the public mood about Dominic Cummings.

And if you wanted a 45-second summary of why we are where we are right now then watch this.

‘He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools and has allowed many more to assume they can now flout them. The prime minister knows all this and has chosen to ignore it.’ Savage brilliance from @maitlis #newsnight pic.twitter.com/1tX879ICqZ — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) May 26, 2020

Nailed it.

‘Dominic Cummings broke the rules, the country can see that, and it’s shocked the government cannot. The longer ministers and the prime minister tell us he worked with them, the more angry the response to this scandal is likely to be. He was the man, remember, who always got the public mood, he tagged the lazy label of ‘elite’ on those who disagreed. He should understand that public mood. One of fury, contempt, and anguish. He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools, and has allowed many more to feel like they can flout them. The prime minister knows all this, and despite the resignation of one minister, growing unease from his backbenchers, a dramatic early warning from the polls, and a deep national disquiet, Boris Johnson has chosen to ignore it.’

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

Emily Maitlis doesn't fuck about does she?#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/z0OqV4vbXI — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 26, 2020

Emily Maitlis: “We asked the government to come on the programme tonight, they told us — do join in if you know the words — nobody was available.” #Newsnight — Ben (@islandniles) May 26, 2020

The Emily Maitlis Miracle MK2. These words were brilliant and most definitely needed. This needs to be the new norm. ‘He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools and has allowed many more to assume they can now flout them. #BBCBreakfast #SkyNews #GMB pic.twitter.com/PagjxAeC31 — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) May 27, 2020

I am often quite cross with BBC News, but Emily Maitlis is often its very best asset. https://t.co/cbUBhP7VLB — Robin Ince (@robinince) May 26, 2020

And just for the interests of balance and all that, not everyone agreed with it.

Newsnight is now starting with a monologue telling you what you are supposed to think. We’re being forced to pay for a left-wing version of Fox News. pic.twitter.com/rswKQIkWOk — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) May 26, 2020

Just most people.

H/T Indy100 Source @jonlis1