The only 5 reactions you need to Trump wondering if he should take insulin

Not content with claiming to be taking hydrochloroquine to prevent contracting Covid-19, and suggesting somehow getting bleach into people to cure it, Donald Trump has now publicly mused on whether he should be taking insulin.

Trump: I don’t use insulin. Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it. pic.twitter.com/rGv3tLru0d — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 26, 2020

Is he just trolling the world now? Did Armando Iannucci write this?

These five reactions more than covered how people are feeling about it.

1.

a question I often ask. should I be use insulin? https://t.co/G2HSgHq9xp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

2.

what the fuck is the deal with this guy's fascination with ingesting whatever drugs he can get his hands on? https://t.co/RmQFuqqbMQ — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 26, 2020

3.

Show us your medical records and we'll tell you. https://t.co/4PcsCKnEsJ — Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) May 26, 2020

4.

Tomorrow, Trump will explore stickin' butter knives into wall sockets. https://t.co/iuhEX88vfA — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) May 26, 2020

5.

This whole thread. This man is a blithering idiot. #25thAmendmentNow https://t.co/6exhv6NEIU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 26, 2020

We’re now at the “White House medics have to tell the President not to poison himself” stage of history.

After Trump's quip that he may himself take insulin, surgeon general Jerome Adams (prompted by reporter) explains to Trump that the body naturally makes insulin unless you are diabetic. (I read the Baby-Sitters Club growing up, so I learned this years ago) — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) May 26, 2020

