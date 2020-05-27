15 pandemic-related items that should have been designed a lot better

You’d think that the threat of a deadly virus would really focus people’s minds when they’re designing stuff to help combat it, but that’s not always the case.

The clever lot over at someecards.com have gathered some fine examples of people just not thinking this through.

1. A crocheted face mask


Via

2. Hand sanitiser that looks like vape liquid


Via

3. Hand sanitiser just inches from rubbish


Via

4. This hygiene poster


Via

5. The colour key on this coronavirus map that makes no sense


Via

6. The hand sanitiser that looks like a drink


Via

7. The Moldovan poster thanking the US for supplies from China


Via

8. This face mask that looks like there’s been a terrible accident


Via

9. The pie chart with 178% of Covid worries


Via

