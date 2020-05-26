People enjoyed Kay Burley’s perfect 4-word takedown of Katie Hopkins after she blamed the ‘scum media’ for everything

Comeback of the day belongs to Sky News presenter Kay Burley after Katie Hopkins too issue with her interview with Alistair Campbell today about Dominic Cummings (who else?)

The real damage being done to this once great country IS at the hands of our #ScumMedia https://t.co/dwExtgelrk — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) May 26, 2020

Ah yes, of course, it’s the media what’s to blame for everything.

And Burley had the perfect 4-word response.

Boil yer head Katie https://t.co/89uUX5jUDI — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) May 26, 2020

Simultaneously blunt and precision tooled to perfection.

