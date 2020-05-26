People enjoyed Kay Burley’s perfect 4-word takedown of Katie Hopkins after she blamed the ‘scum media’ for everything

Comeback of the day belongs to Sky News presenter Kay Burley after Katie Hopkins too issue with her interview with Alistair Campbell today about Dominic Cummings (who else?)

Ah yes, of course, it’s the media what’s to blame for everything.

And Burley had the perfect 4-word response.

Simultaneously blunt and precision tooled to perfection.

READ MORE

Kay Burley’s forensic demolition of Michael Gove’s defence of Dominic Cummings is a very entertaining watch