People are sharing horror stories from their jobs in 5 words or less – 18 absolute chillers
It all started when @medburnbook over on Twitter asked people to share a horror story from their job in 5 words or less.
give me a horror story from your specialty in five words or less
— status annoyicus (@medburnbook) May 22, 2020
It prompted loads and loads of replies, lots of them funny, others just plain chilling. Plus a whole bunch – mostly medical – that went totally over our head and are probably too awful to contemplate.
Here are 18 of the most memorable.
1.
The client wants comic sans.
— Otis K. Boomer (I’m O.K., you’re okay…maybe.) (@BoomerOtis) May 23, 2020
2.
“The mic was on.”
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 24, 2020
3.
I memorized the wrong role.
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 24, 2020
4.
I forgot to record that. https://t.co/1FFSaRvsFg
— Anthony (@BigJigglyPanda) May 24, 2020
5.
‘Do you even READ comics?’
— Gail Simone (@GailSimone) May 23, 2020
6.
“Time for a quick call?” https://t.co/nqd2rytX2T
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 24, 2020
7.
“Remember that patient you saw?”
— SimonJudkins (@JudkinsSimon) May 22, 2020
8.
The library is open https://t.co/XgKX68piM8
— Librarian Problems (@librarianprblms) May 25, 2020
9.
“Just a few small changes.” – Editor
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 24, 2020
10.
Just have fun with it https://t.co/NvEPAwHFKG
— Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) May 24, 2020
11.
The cream curdled.
— Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) May 23, 2020
12.
Rail replacement bus service https://t.co/2hYYhcBkiy
— Tim Dunn (@MrTimDunn) May 25, 2020
13.
I’ve written a memoir about
— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 23, 2020
14.
The CEO's kid played it https://t.co/0DCT5XaA91
— Charles Randall (@charlesrandall) May 23, 2020
15.
Make the logo bigger
— Tassy Konto (@tassykonto) May 23, 2020
16.
“Nice job on this but…” https://t.co/sTPyFz4dty
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 24, 2020
17.
“But the Bible clearly says…”
— Alex M. Griffin NOW HAS THEIR OWN WEBSITE! (@alexegesis) May 23, 2020
18.
final_revisions48_copy_copy_copy.psd
— Steph Laberis 🐁🐀🐿🐈 (@StephLaberis) May 23, 2020
