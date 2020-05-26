People are sharing horror stories from their jobs in 5 words or less – 18 absolute chillers

It all started when @medburnbook over on Twitter asked people to share a horror story from their job in 5 words or less.

give me a horror story from your specialty in five words or less — status annoyicus (@medburnbook) May 22, 2020

It prompted loads and loads of replies, lots of them funny, others just plain chilling. Plus a whole bunch – mostly medical – that went totally over our head and are probably too awful to contemplate.

Here are 18 of the most memorable.

The client wants comic sans. — Otis K. Boomer (I’m O.K., you’re okay…maybe.) (@BoomerOtis) May 23, 2020

“The mic was on.” — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) May 24, 2020

I memorized the wrong role. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 24, 2020

I forgot to record that. https://t.co/1FFSaRvsFg — Anthony (@BigJigglyPanda) May 24, 2020

‘Do you even READ comics?’ — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) May 23, 2020

“Time for a quick call?” https://t.co/nqd2rytX2T — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 24, 2020

“Remember that patient you saw?” — SimonJudkins (@JudkinsSimon) May 22, 2020

The library is open https://t.co/XgKX68piM8 — Librarian Problems (@librarianprblms) May 25, 2020

“Just a few small changes.” – Editor — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) May 24, 2020

Just have fun with it https://t.co/NvEPAwHFKG — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) May 24, 2020

The cream curdled. — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) May 23, 2020

Rail replacement bus service https://t.co/2hYYhcBkiy — Tim Dunn (@MrTimDunn) May 25, 2020

I’ve written a memoir about — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 23, 2020

The CEO's kid played it https://t.co/0DCT5XaA91 — Charles Randall (@charlesrandall) May 23, 2020

Make the logo bigger — Tassy Konto (@tassykonto) May 23, 2020

“Nice job on this but…” https://t.co/sTPyFz4dty — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 24, 2020

“But the Bible clearly says…” — Alex M. Griffin NOW HAS THEIR OWN WEBSITE! (@alexegesis) May 23, 2020

final_revisions48_copy_copy_copy.psd — Steph Laberis 🐁🐀🐿🐈 (@StephLaberis) May 23, 2020

