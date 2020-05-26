Michael Gove’s been on BBC Breakfast to defend Cummings’ ‘eyesight test’ – only 4 replies you need

Michael Gove’s been doing the rounds this morning standing up for Boris Johnson’s right-hand man, Dominic Cummings, after all those allegations that he broke lockdown rules driving to Durham.

The bit of Cummings’ explanation that people are most interested about was the bit about him driving to Barnard Castle to ‘test his eyesight’.

Kay Burley was doing it on Sky News and here’s Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast. It’s quite the watch.

Dan Walker – Anyone concerned about their vision should not drive in order to test their ability to do so… can you explain that away? Michael Gove – #DominicCummings confirmed his eyesight was good enough, that was the whole point of the journey. #Bollocks #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/wAR8k1FbmD — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 26, 2020

And these are surely the only 4 responses you need.

If you wanted a measure of just how little respect Michael Gove has for your intelligence, here is he defending Dominic Cummings for driving to a castle to test his vision – mere moments after he was told in no uncertain terms it was against the law.pic.twitter.com/bYYfVJTlRE — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) May 26, 2020

Dominic's eyesight was good enough. That's why he took a drive to find out if his eyesight was good enough. About halfway through this clip, you can the whole concept of logic fold in on itself. https://t.co/PzAfGP8pKa — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 26, 2020

Do they really think that the people of this country are that stupid that they’ll believe this utter codswallop? 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/6y8raedKcr — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 26, 2020

It's ok – Cummings has a character reference from Gove. https://t.co/Sy8er7S3yC — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) May 26, 2020

READ MORE

17 hilarious additions to Barnard Castle’s TripAdvisor after *that* press conference