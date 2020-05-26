Kay Burley’s forensic demolition of Michael Gove’s defence of Dominic Cummings is a very entertaining watch

If you only watch one Michael Gove interview today – we know, we know – make it this one, a rather fabulous deconstruction by Kay Burley of Gove’s defence of Dominic Cummings.

It really is two minutes very well spent.

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

Source @Haggis_UK