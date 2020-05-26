Kay Burley’s forensic demolition of Michael Gove’s defence of Dominic Cummings is a very entertaining watch

If you only watch one Michael Gove interview today – we know, we know – make it this one, a rather fabulous deconstruction by Kay Burley of Gove’s defence of Dominic Cummings.

It really is two minutes very well spent.

#KayBurley – What’s the government’s advice if you’re struggling with covid-19 & its affected your eyesight? Michael Gove – We advise people to seek medical advice#KayBurley – so it’s not to get in a car… with your four-year-old strapped in the back?#DominicCummngs pic.twitter.com/TgPGAE1oDv — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 26, 2020

And just some of the things people were saying about it.

Great interview by @KayBurley, proving the simpler the questions on this Cummings scandal, the more absurd the answers sound. 👇 https://t.co/BbMclhqoCu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2020

Kay Burley dragging Gove over the coals this morning. “You’ve been friends with Cummings for 20 years, aren’t you devastated he didn’t feel able to come to you for help?” — Marissa Bradshaw (@marissamcteague) May 26, 2020

She often annoys me but @KayBurley’s interview of Michael Gove was a masterclass. Again and again she asked short very specific questions. Few of them answered at all. None adequately. — Tim Montgomerie (@montie) May 26, 2020

Michael Gove might want to check his eyesight. He’s just had a car crash with Kay Burley. — Wolfie. 🖐 (@Tpopularfront) May 26, 2020

Let's be fair to Michael Gove. It would not have been appropriate for him to start bashing the bishop live on TV.@KayBurley @michaelgove pic.twitter.com/thlaadSMVH — Omid Djalili (@omid9) May 26, 2020

Source @Haggis_UK