17 hilarious additions to Barnard Castle’s TripAdvisor after *that* press conference

After weeks of speculation about whether Downing Street SpAd Dominic Cummings had taken a trip to Barnard Castle during lockdown, he confirmed it during a press conference.

The reason he gave for visiting the tourist site was that he needed to *checks notes* test whether he would be safe to drive to London, having had eye trouble after being ill.

The claim was met with a great deal of scorn, like this.

"Give me the car keys – we're going to Barnard Castle"#CumGate pic.twitter.com/bpA0t7COf7 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 25, 2020

It also ramped up the amount of fake reviews posted to TripAdvisor. These were our favourites.

