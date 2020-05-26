Dominic Cummings’ tale told in the style of the ‘plague diary of Mark ne-Francois-Pepys’ is a very funny read

Just when you think you can’t possibly read a new take on Dominic Cummings’ explanation on why he appeared to break the government’s own lockdown guidelines, comes this.

These ‘extracts from the plague diary of Mark ne-Francois-Pepys’ by @MarkFrancois12 is very clever and very, very funny.

Beautifully done!

And you can follow @MarkFrancois12 on Twitter here!

READ MORE

Whoever wrote this Metro front page headline about Dominic Cummings, give yourself a pay rise

Source @MarkFrancois12