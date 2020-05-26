Dominic Cummings drove to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight – these 23 reactions are off the charts

In an effort to end the speculation and unrest surrounding his trip to Durham during lockdown, Dominic Cummings addressed the press and took questions.

His explanation for a controversial trip to North Eastern tourist attraction, Barnard Castle, was that it was a test drive because his eyesight had been affected by Covid-19 and he needed to be sure he was fit to drive to London.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Article Pages: 1 2