Dominic Cummings drove to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight – these 23 reactions are off the charts

In an effort to end the speculation and unrest surrounding his trip to Durham during lockdown, Dominic Cummings addressed the press and took questions.

His explanation for a controversial trip to North Eastern tourist attraction, Barnard Castle, was that it was a test drive because his eyesight had been affected by Covid-19 and he needed to be sure he was fit to drive to London.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had thoughts.

1.

“Today’s discussion – have you ever driven whilst going blind?” pic.twitter.com/c40pi8XjHQ — Mo' (@mocent0) May 25, 2020

2.

Stay alert. Control the virus. Drive for 30 miles to check whether you're going blind — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) May 25, 2020

3.

STRAP IN AND HOLD ON TIGHT KIDS, DADDY'S CHECKING HIS EYESIGHT, YEEEEEEHAWWWWWW — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 25, 2020

4.

“I wanted to make sure my child was safe, so when I felt wonky and my eyesight was blurry, I took him in a car and drove for miles” pic.twitter.com/GU2Vg6O9J4 — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 25, 2020

5.

Get in loser, I'm going blind pic.twitter.com/6jF5z2Vut7 — Charles (@charlesfare) May 25, 2020

6.

7.

"I once took my wife and child on an hour's drive to test my eyesight" pic.twitter.com/MlLyiERaku — Shane Bailey (@ShaneBailey92) May 25, 2020

8.

The Prime Minister says the virus has affected his eyesight too. Presumably the way to confirm whether you can see or not is to drive 60 miles? — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 25, 2020

9.

Should i hire a car to see whether i'm still blind? — Gary O'Donoghue (@BBCBlindGazza) May 25, 2020

10.

"We're thirty miles from Barnard Castle, we've got half a tank of gas, a child in the back, and I can't see properly."

"Hit it." pic.twitter.com/EkEyWsSxfK — Davey Six-Toes (@HutchinsonDave) May 25, 2020

11.

"Just testing my eyesight, Officer."

"Right you are, sir. Carry on driving." — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 25, 2020

12.

pretty wild for a man accused of endangering public health to use as his main defence “my eyesight was failing so I went for a thirty mile drive with my four year old strapped in the back” 🤷 — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 25, 2020

13.