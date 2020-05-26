‘Cummings and Johnson’ is the new Cagney and Lacey with these fab reworked credits

Talented writer, director and editor, Darren Dutton, had us all entertained last week with this tweak of a coronavirus briefing.

Apologies. I don't seem to be able to stop making end credits for the daily coronavirus briefings. pic.twitter.com/nu4tcCOcnM — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 20, 2020

The government really missed a trick not adding a theme tune of their own.

This week, Darren’s been at it again, and we love what he’s done with the complicated relationship between the Prime Minister and his Leave campaign colleague, Boris Johnson.

Someone said do a Cagney & Lacey one so I did a Cagney & Lacey one pic.twitter.com/BIrNLldLeq — Darren Dutton (@Darren_Dutton) May 25, 2020

We all agree that Johnson is Lacey, right?

This is what people have been saying about it.

Darren’s totally smashing it out of the ballpark, again!!!

Cummings and Johnson as Cagney and Lacey 😂😂😂 https://t.co/dFna6HeRs0 — Rebecca Lambert: 😈 (@Rebecca52731232) May 25, 2020

Brilliant! The theme from Roobarb and Custard would work well with this pair of reprobates. — James Peat (@bouldershorts) May 25, 2020

We have no influence over Darren, but if anybody has, we’d love to see this:

Do minder — Liam Shields (@PhilosopherLiam) May 25, 2020

