‘Cummings and Johnson’ is the new Cagney and Lacey with these fab reworked credits

Talented writer, director and editor, Darren Dutton, had us all entertained last week with this tweak of a coronavirus briefing.

The government really missed a trick not adding a theme tune of their own.

This week, Darren’s been at it again, and we love what he’s done with the complicated relationship between the Prime Minister and his Leave campaign colleague, Boris Johnson.

We all agree that Johnson is Lacey, right?

This is what people have been saying about it.

We have no influence over Darren, but if anybody has, we’d love to see this:

Source Darren Dutton Image Darren Dutton