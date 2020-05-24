The Civil Service just took down Boris Johnson on Twitter and the entire internet cheered – 11 favourite responses

It only lasted for 10 minutes or so before it was deleted, but this tweet from the Civil Service’s official Twitter account had the entire internet cheering today.

It came after Boris Johnson gave his full backing to Dominic Cummings, saying his chief adviser had acted ‘responsibly and legally and with integrity’ despite allegations he had broken the government’s own lockdown rules on several occasions.

And this is what whoever was in charge of the Civil Service on Twitter made of that.

‘Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with these truth twisters?’

Like all the best takedowns, short and very much to the point. And it was even better when it was read out on BBC News.

The deleted tweet lived on because so many people took screenshots, of course. Here are our favourite things people had to say about it.

To conclude …

