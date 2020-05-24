The Civil Service just took down Boris Johnson on Twitter and the entire internet cheered – 11 favourite responses

It only lasted for 10 minutes or so before it was deleted, but this tweet from the Civil Service’s official Twitter account had the entire internet cheering today.

It came after Boris Johnson gave his full backing to Dominic Cummings, saying his chief adviser had acted ‘responsibly and legally and with integrity’ despite allegations he had broken the government’s own lockdown rules on several occasions.

And this is what whoever was in charge of the Civil Service on Twitter made of that.

‘Arrogant and offensive. Can you imagine having to work with these truth twisters?’

Like all the best takedowns, short and very much to the point. And it was even better when it was read out on BBC News.

yeah that civil service tweet is good, but it’s even better when it’s being read out slowly on BBC News pic.twitter.com/dxiRvN9MJZ — Jon Stone (@joncstone) May 24, 2020

The deleted tweet lived on because so many people took screenshots, of course. Here are our favourite things people had to say about it.

1.

The UK Civil service press team were only following the instincts of every father in this country. pic.twitter.com/LlVxNoRq0t — Grant Tucker (@GrantTucker) May 24, 2020

2.

The person that sent that Civil Service tweet right now. pic.twitter.com/fYPS0lBngc — John Rain CBE (@MrKenShabby) May 24, 2020

3.

Sane world where the civil service social media person (who didn’t potentially kill people on a coronavirus road trip) is going to be the one who gets fired for breaking the rules — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 24, 2020

4.

Never. Piss. Off. The. Social. Media. Team. — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 24, 2020

5.

the civil service social media manager pic.twitter.com/ohMH94rDmp — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) May 24, 2020

6.

RIP to the bravest civil service intern of them all pic.twitter.com/24CfJ6MQFW — 🙋🏼‍♀️➡️🏠 k a t i e 👏🧼👍 (@supermathskid) May 24, 2020

7.

When Boris catches the civil service intern running the twitter account pic.twitter.com/HyAewcL3lg — Hawk (@etobedlam) May 24, 2020

8.

Has anyone seen the civil service twitter account log-ins? I put them down by a fruit machine at Thurrock services and haven't seen them since. — Mark ne-Francois-pas MP (@MarkFrancois12) May 24, 2020

9.

Now deleted but massive respect for the @UKCivilService social media person we all love you your bosses are twats pic.twitter.com/9PAax3MMXn — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 24, 2020

10.

Civil Service tweet lasted 10 minutes and got 33K retweets. RIP 🙏 — Liam Young (@liamyoung) May 24, 2020

11.

Don’t worry about them deleting the tweet. I’ve framed it. pic.twitter.com/kQUiKvLCrX — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2020

To conclude …

This got taken down in a hurry but whoever it was at the Civil Service (now undoubtedly fired) is an absolute LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/o9R7pTrUYH — Ralf Little (@RalfLittle) May 24, 2020

