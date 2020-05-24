JK Rowling had the perfect response to a Cabinet Office inquiry into that rogue Civil Service tweet about Boris Johnson

There’s not been an awful lot to cheer today as far as the government is concerned – not unless you’re Dominic Cummings – but this rogue tweet by the Civil Service Twitter account brightened a lot of people’s days.

It came after Boris Johnson gave his 100% backing to his chief adviser despite allegations that he broke lockdown rules, and, well, have a read of it for yourself.

It prompted a whole bunch of funny replies – many of which you can read here – and took on a whole second life after the Cabinet Office said it was investigating it. On Twitter, obviously.

An unauthorised tweet was posted on a government channel this evening. The post has been removed and we are investigating the matter. — Cabinet Office (@cabinetofficeuk) May 24, 2020

And here are our 9 favourite things people said about that, beginning with the best.

1.

When you find out who it was, let us know. I want to give them a year’s salary. https://t.co/D7DRlwcjty — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 24, 2020

2.

Oh so now you care about the fucking rules — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 24, 2020

3.

I’m sure you’ll find that whoever did this was (*checks notes*)… following the instincts of any normal father. https://t.co/vLZaTxQB8t — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) May 24, 2020

4.

As part of your investigations, you should bear in mind that it's the most popular tweet on your account ever. When you find the person responsible you should put them in charge of your social media accounts permanently. — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 24, 2020

5.

yeah cool let us know who it is so we can buy them whatever the heck they want — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 24, 2020

6.

Yeah, go after some social media guy for a naughty tweet while circling the wagons to protect a known arsehole who broke the law. Dickheads. — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) May 24, 2020

7.

I'm not sure how that tweet broke any rules? The user has to exercise personal judgement with each tweet based on their circumstances. In the circumstances it was a perfectly reasonable thing to tweet. — Imran Escőbar (@razor5edge) May 24, 2020

8.

What? Someone broke Government rules? Did something unauthorised? Shit. Well. I know you guys are hot on that stuff. https://t.co/38hyaIpDWw — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 24, 2020

9.

An unauthorised journey was taken by a government adviser. The advisor will not be removed and we are not investigating the matter. https://t.co/W4DPnlFhIp — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 24, 2020

