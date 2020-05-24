JK Rowling had the perfect response to a Cabinet Office inquiry into that rogue Civil Service tweet about Boris Johnson

There’s not been an awful lot to cheer today as far as the government is concerned – not unless you’re Dominic Cummings – but this rogue tweet by the Civil Service Twitter account brightened a lot of people’s days.

It came after Boris Johnson gave his 100% backing to his chief adviser despite allegations that he broke lockdown rules, and, well, have a read of it for yourself.

It prompted a whole bunch of funny replies – many of which you can read here – and took on a whole second life after the Cabinet Office said it was investigating it. On Twitter, obviously.

And here are our 9 favourite things people said about that, beginning with the best.

