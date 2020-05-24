Boris Johnson just backed Dominic Cummings to the hilt – 23 furious responses

Boris Johnson backed Dominic Cummings to the hilt at a press conference on Sunday, despite allegations that his chief adviser broke the government’s own lockdown rules on several occasions.

Johnson said Cummings was just following his ‘instincts’ which appears to have made everything alright, then.

“I believe that in every respect he has acted responsibly and legally and with integrity.” Boris Johnson says top aide Dominic Cummings “followed the instincts of every father and every parent, and I do not mark him down for that”. pic.twitter.com/JH4bLYXB02 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 24, 2020

And here’s exactly what many, many people made of that.

1.

We're being taken for absolute mugs. Our parents, our kids, our carers, our health workers, every one of us. It's such a sad day. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) May 24, 2020

2.

Big moment this. The Prime Minister is blatantly & demonstrably lying to the British people on live television. Some poor souls will tug their forelocks & welcome it, of course, but the gamble rests on all the previously supportive people who can see it for what it is. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 24, 2020

3.

Please. Stop. Lying. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) May 24, 2020

4.

Boris Johnson just effectively told the British people the whole lockdown was a sham & the rules never needed to be heeded.

What an utter disgrace.

One rule for the Govt, another for the plebs.

Shame on you, Prime Minister. 👇 pic.twitter.com/pBJSoZ2eE7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 24, 2020

5.

It’s the opinion of the prime minister that all of you who had the virus but stayed at home to stop the spread and potentially killing others are shit parents — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 24, 2020

6.

People. Couldn't. Hold. Their. Dying. Children. — Sathnam Sanghera (@Sathnam) May 24, 2020

7.

Boris Johnson on following “the instincts of every father” is an unspecified number of bridges too far — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) May 24, 2020

8.

Oh FFS Johnson you big twat. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) May 24, 2020

9.

Watching Johnson. This is despicable. Parents all over this country have abided by the lockdown rules, even while ill themselves. Hundreds of thousands managed toddlers while shut up inside cramped accommodation, purely for the common good AS THE GOVERNMENT TOLD THEM TO DO. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 24, 2020

10.

Of course Boris thinks “a father’s instinct” is getting in car and driving for hundreds of miles — Ed Gamble (@EdGambleComedy) May 24, 2020

11.

It's all our fault. None of us understood the guidelines and rules. Seems only two men did.

This is genuinely disgusting isn't it? — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 24, 2020

12.