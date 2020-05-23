Just 19 nice things we’ve seen this week

We’re all still living through a terribly trying time but we’re trying to keep your chin up when we can, so here are 19 nice things we’ve seen this week to hopefully bring a smile to your face.

Stay safe.

1.

My fiancé just asked me to come into the kitchen to see what they made. “It’s a couch potato.” pic.twitter.com/NA2IiDznl3 — Michael Barros (@BarrosMichael21) May 15, 2020

2.

3.

this is the future of entertainment pic.twitter.com/DXSKxdib2y — glamorous reptile (@glamoureptile) May 17, 2020

4.

5.

oh to be a duck made of rice simply sitting in a bowl of stew pic.twitter.com/lnybv3itnl — c (@badxthots) May 14, 2020

6.

My Papa only wears shirts with wolves on them so my grandma made him a wolf mask. Y’all!!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zQ6A2eDgjy — summernicoleee (@_ImYoGrandpa) May 18, 2020

7.

pls look at what my dad sent me this morning I cannot even❣️ pic.twitter.com/QTy5J8uEwZ — (@libpincher) May 19, 2020

8.

his father left when he was 12, now he has a YT channel called “Dad, how do I?” to help kids who’re growing up without dads. teaching them basic tasks that you’d usually ask your dad for help on. this is the purest thing pic.twitter.com/JMKXM541xd — Mother Moon (@earthygissel) May 19, 2020

9.

why’s this the funniest thing I’ve seen pic.twitter.com/7ZwZBn8Sik — liv (@oliviac____) May 18, 2020

10.

Everyone say hi Miso pic.twitter.com/drNEgavlhc — tiburon (@Gaberzzzzz) May 18, 2020

11.

Father and Son pic.twitter.com/tLa306G3z3 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) May 20, 2020

12.

I think somebody likes puddles ❤️🤣❤️🤣 pic.twitter.com/L2E0AGPmQy — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 19, 2020

13.

this dad on tiktok just posts mukbangs with his baby omg she’s so cute 🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/ANTmQshlhx — mypussybaldlikecaillou ✨ (@edmthotiana) May 20, 2020

14.

So you think you can dance, dance, dance…!? (sound on) 😂 pic.twitter.com/XMBZgWHUZW — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 21, 2020

15.

Have I shared a pic of my puppy in his dinosaur pajamas yet? pic.twitter.com/mXRA8cEW6q — Tiffany D. Jackson (@WriteinBK) May 21, 2020

16.

Walking home from Parliament today I came across this duck family in Trafalgar Square fountain… pic.twitter.com/aIfr9G5C64 — Florence Wilkinson (@Flo_Wilk) May 20, 2020

17.

it’s not done but they having the time of they lives https://t.co/hl5lrg5TSM pic.twitter.com/F8TUnlvJFp — k (@HUNNITBANDBRIA) May 21, 2020

18.

Cat with raincoat 😿 pic.twitter.com/cty4BXGQMP — Cats Being Awkward (@SoVeryAwkward) May 21, 2020

19.

a family of 6 little owls took over my friend's back yard? owl POOL PARTY????? pic.twitter.com/XlFwLmfYGo — 🔥🔥pepper🔥🔥 (@mrsdrpeepo) May 22, 2020

