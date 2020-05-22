Trump said he tested ‘positively negative’ for Covid-19 and it sums up his entire presidency in 15 seconds flat

Not sure it’s possible to capture the essence of Donald Trump’s entire presidency in 15 seconds flat, but this clip surely comes close.

It’s the so-called president telling reporters how he tested negative for Covid-19 – but in a very positive way. Right folks?

Here is a quote from Trump: "I tested very positively in another sense so— this morning. Yeah. I tested positively toward negative, right. So. I tested perfectly this morning. Meaning I tested negative." pic.twitter.com/xA0DBUcfr9 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 21, 2020

Must be all that disinfectant he’s been injecting.

I’m positively in pain from listening to that. — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) May 21, 2020

That's a child struggling to repeat something that an adult explained to him. Obviously, the adult knew the child couldn't grasp it, and resorted to extreme dumbing-down of the topic. The child utterly failed to grasp the phrases he attempted to memorize. — Savvy Civics Chick 🌊 (Dr. G) (@SavvyCivics) May 21, 2020

Isn't it easier to just say he tested negative for the virus? Why does he make it so hard? Who speaks like this? — Merritt Kelly (@MerrittKelly1) May 21, 2020

But how is it compared to "relative per capita"? — YS (@NYinLA2121) May 21, 2020

To conclude …

https://twitter.com/MollyJongFast/status/1263519315904598018?s=20

Source @kylegriffin1