Trump said he tested ‘positively negative’ for Covid-19 and it sums up his entire presidency in 15 seconds flat

Not sure it’s possible to capture the essence of Donald Trump’s entire presidency in 15 seconds flat, but this clip surely comes close.

It’s the so-called president telling reporters how he tested negative for Covid-19 – but in a very positive way. Right folks?

Must be all that disinfectant he’s been injecting.

To conclude …

https://twitter.com/MollyJongFast/status/1263519315904598018?s=20

READ MORE

Donald Trump said there’s more than one ‘per capita’ and it’s a very funny (terrifying) watch

Source @kylegriffin1