The W1A cast have down a video conference lockdown reunion and it’s brilliant

Here’s a 5 minute escape from the real world that is just the ticket right now, especially if you’re a fan of BBC mockumentary, W1A.

Because Hugh Bonneville, Sarah Parish, Jason Watkins, Monica Dolan and David Westhead have taken part in a lockdown special of the comedy and it’s a joy.

Here’s how Hugh Bonneville introduced it on Twitter.

‘#W1A Will, make sure you put this on the internal Syncopatizoom only.’

Lovely stuff.

READ MORE

This practical joke is terribly juvenile and all the more satisfying for it

Source @hughbon