The W1A cast have down a video conference lockdown reunion and it’s brilliant
Here’s a 5 minute escape from the real world that is just the ticket right now, especially if you’re a fan of BBC mockumentary, W1A.
Because Hugh Bonneville, Sarah Parish, Jason Watkins, Monica Dolan and David Westhead have taken part in a lockdown special of the comedy and it’s a joy.
Here’s how Hugh Bonneville introduced it on Twitter.
‘#W1A Will, make sure you put this on the internal Syncopatizoom only.’
Lovely stuff.
Yes no brilliant Ian. I’ve got Will sitting here with me in my office. (He’s 2 metres away, wearing a Darth Vader mask and helmet, and gardening gloves) confessing it was him who leaked our zoom meeting on @YouTube Can I fire him?
— Jason Watkins (@Jason__Watkins) May 21, 2020
Oh bloody hell, Will.
— Monica Dolan (@MonicaDolan) May 20, 2020
Surely this is the time for another series. The daily press briefing would give you so much material.
— Doug Sanders (@sanders1_doug) May 20, 2020
“That’s exactly the kind of thing that could push one of Tony’s few remaining buttons”. So good
— Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) May 20, 2020
Thank you for identifying what you do best, and doing it less often. Brilliant. Hurrah!
— 🌻 Tina 🌻 (@TinaBallerina74) May 20, 2020
READ MORE
This practical joke is terribly juvenile and all the more satisfying for it
Source @hughbon