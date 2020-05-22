The W1A cast have down a video conference lockdown reunion and it’s brilliant

Here’s a 5 minute escape from the real world that is just the ticket right now, especially if you’re a fan of BBC mockumentary, W1A.

Because Hugh Bonneville, Sarah Parish, Jason Watkins, Monica Dolan and David Westhead have taken part in a lockdown special of the comedy and it’s a joy.

Here’s how Hugh Bonneville introduced it on Twitter.

‘#W1A Will, make sure you put this on the internal Syncopatizoom only.’

Lovely stuff.

Yes no brilliant Ian. I’ve got Will sitting here with me in my office. (He’s 2 metres away, wearing a Darth Vader mask and helmet, and gardening gloves) confessing it was him who leaked our zoom meeting on @YouTube Can I fire him? — Jason Watkins (@Jason__Watkins) May 21, 2020

Oh bloody hell, Will. — Monica Dolan (@MonicaDolan) May 20, 2020

Surely this is the time for another series. The daily press briefing would give you so much material. — Doug Sanders (@sanders1_doug) May 20, 2020

“That’s exactly the kind of thing that could push one of Tony’s few remaining buttons”. So good — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) May 20, 2020

Thank you for identifying what you do best, and doing it less often. Brilliant. Hurrah! — 🌻 Tina 🌻 (@TinaBallerina74) May 20, 2020

Source @hughbon