Takedown of the week
The coveted takedown of the week award is won by this exchange which began with a tweet by this American guy who had no time for the ‘cowards’ who wear masks because of Covid-19.
And the comeback was brutal.
And this, responding to the same tweet, was a close second.
Strangely neither the tweet, nor the Twitter account, appears still to exist. Murder in the first.
Image Pixabay