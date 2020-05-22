The coveted takedown of the week award is won by this exchange which began with a tweet by this American guy who had no time for the ‘cowards’ who wear masks because of Covid-19.

And the comeback was brutal.

(via Reddit)

And this, responding to the same tweet, was a close second.

(via Reddit)

Strangely neither the tweet, nor the Twitter account, appears still to exist. Murder in the first.

Image Pixabay