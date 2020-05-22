Simply 25 of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter this week

Who’s got plans for the bank holiday weekend? A quick trip to the lakes? Wrestling strangers for the last deck chair on the beach? Licking all the trolley handles at Tesco?

Instead of that, why not stay home, watch some films and don’t kill your granny? To kick off the festivities, here are some virus-free funny things from Twitter.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2