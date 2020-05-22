Simply 25 of the funniest things we’ve seen on Twitter this week

Who’s got plans for the bank holiday weekend? A quick trip to the lakes? Wrestling strangers for the last deck chair on the beach? Licking all the trolley handles at Tesco?

Instead of that, why not stay home, watch some films and don’t kill your granny? To kick off the festivities, here are some virus-free funny things from Twitter.

1.

You too can have a six-figure salary with this one simple trick: Include the numbers after the decimal point — Holly Brockwell (@holly) May 17, 2020

2.

Priest: do you take this woman Me: I do [Liam Neeson glares from the pews] Me: -not — clean slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) May 16, 2020

3.

Lambasted (n): sheep born out of wedlock. — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) May 17, 2020

4.

lots of people think helicopter is made up of 'heli' and 'copter' but in fact it's from the greek 'helico' ('whirly') and 'pter' ('bastard') — joe (@mutablejoe) May 17, 2020

5.

For lunch I'm having smashed avocado on sourdough bread and a wheatgrass smoothie pic.twitter.com/ELI16Orluz — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 19, 2020

6.

Don’t even TALK to me until I’ve had my coffee, piece of toast, cup of tea, been for a run, showered, done some work, had lunch, done some more work, had dinner, gone to sleep — Annie McGrath (@AnnieMcTweet) May 18, 2020

7.

Thought she was levitating…🤔 pic.twitter.com/g7PRtNDZZy — 🤣 The Dad Joke Man 😉 (@DadJokeMan) May 17, 2020

8.

9.

"hahahaha" – I'm in love with you

"hahaha" – I'm trying to flirt

"haha" – please stop texting me

"ha" – I didn't read your message or anything you’ve ever written — Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) May 17, 2020

10.

When you order your girlfriend a personalised gin glass and get the option to add a note…… pic.twitter.com/xu1CZ7dwfy — JillyWig (@WrongJill) May 18, 2020

11.

good morning to everyone except my boyfriend, who didn’t consult me before he used washing up liquid in lieu of dishwasher tablets last night pic.twitter.com/7LqvOTEhYa — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) May 19, 2020

12.