People are ruining band names by changing a letter or two – 17 goldplays
We don’t know who started this, but over on Twitter, people have been changing one or two letters to ruin a band name, but we honestly think some of these are a vast improvement.
1.
The Polling Stones pic.twitter.com/5FD2uaZbbh
— Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) May 21, 2020
2.
spandau mallet pic.twitter.com/F05I0hNpgX
— Kevin Hague (@kevverage) May 21, 2020
3.
Echo & The Fannymen pic.twitter.com/8g3kXB4cFj
— Paul (@bingowings14) May 21, 2020
4.
The Wanker Brothers pic.twitter.com/IPthytJQSv
— David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) May 21, 2020
5.
The Beatless pic.twitter.com/r80lApeMoQ
— Tom Doran (@portraitinflesh) May 21, 2020
6.
Crowded Horse pic.twitter.com/9nqj3PYacK
— Dame Bibi Lynch (@BibiLynch) May 21, 2020
7.
The Why pic.twitter.com/TxOSyHyaSI
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 22, 2020
8.
— Angledweb ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@angledweb) May 21, 2020
9.
Adam & The Anus https://t.co/FYwj8pCqjl
— David Tyler (@DavidTylerPozz) May 21, 2020