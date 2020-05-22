This obituary went wildly viral because it sounds like a life very well lived. It made people smile and maybe change, just a little bit, the way they live their lives.

Plus, it’s so beautifully written. We’re sure Uncle Bunky would have appreciated it.

‘Now this is an obit,’ said @kinsellawarren who shared the newspaper cutting on Twitter.

And just some of the many things people were saying about it.

Hunter S. Thompson quote. “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! — hannah miller (@Millermiller115) May 20, 2020

Dirt nap is incredible — Jennifer C. Martin (@notreallyjcm) May 20, 2020

Hahaha…”do what Bunky say, not what Bunky do” has just been added to my repertoire of vernacular devices. Thank you. — 🇨🇦 James Andrew ✋🧼🤚 OR 🧟‍♂️🧟‍♀️ (@Ninelives8871) May 20, 2020

I already miss him, and I didn’t know about him until 5 minutes ago. — Jay Sullivan (@Jbird457) May 20, 2020

And how fortunate “Uncle Bunky” was to have a gifted nephew or niece that could pen a lovely legacy such as this… It’s how we gain immortality, living on in the hearts and minds of others. — Karen 🇨🇦🇳🇴🇮🇹 (@dkreative1) May 20, 2020

Whoever wrote this I’m gonna need you to stay alive long enough to write mine…this obit is a work of art — Tim Clifford (@tcliffsnotes) May 20, 2020

And here’s the nephew who wrote it.

Here’s more from the nephew who wrote this. https://t.co/MgXTzxg2y5 https://t.co/1m8nXFeLZX — Sue May Art (@suemayart) May 21, 2020

RIP Randall Jacobs AKA Uncle Bunky AKA The Bunkster

READ MORE

This amazing obituary reads like an action blockbuster – with a payoff to match

Source Twitter @kinsellawarren