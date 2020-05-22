‘Now this is an obit’

This obituary went wildly viral because it sounds like a life very well lived. It made people smile and maybe change, just a little bit, the way they live their lives.

Plus, it’s so beautifully written. We’re sure Uncle Bunky would have appreciated it.

‘Now this is an obit,’ said @kinsellawarren who shared the newspaper cutting on Twitter.

And just some of the many things people were saying about it.

And here’s the nephew who wrote it.

RIP Randall Jacobs AKA Uncle Bunky AKA The Bunkster

Source Twitter @kinsellawarren