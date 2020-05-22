‘If the moon was as close as the International Space Station’ is the stuff of nightmares
We’d suggest this isn’t going to happen any time soon but looking at the trajectory of the last few years, who knows what 2021 will bring?
It’s a graphic demonstration of what the moon would look like if it was as close as the International Space Station. Yes, yes, we know, but have a watch anyway.
If the moon were as close to the Earth as the International Space Station… 😲 pic.twitter.com/t6lbp0tkL4
— Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) May 18, 2020
Big ain’t it?
And it’s fair to say people had a few questions.
Why isn’t it disintegrating?
— Scott Manley (@DJSnM) May 20, 2020
Wouldn’t the atmosphere and oceans be experiencing – how to say it – extreme tides.
— John Edwards (@edwards_jk) May 20, 2020
They forgot the 100m tidal wave following behind.
— Martin O'Looney (@Two_Rivers_) May 18, 2020
It would disintegrate into a ring due to being inside the Roche limit. The fragments of the ring would bombard Earth and make it uninhabitable.
— Friend of the Talking Bird (@DrugGovoruna) May 18, 2020
Just what we were going to say.
Vindication for my Don't Make The International Space Station As Big As The Moon campaign https://t.co/wDtcjjiZ0A
— Jack Seale (@jackseale) May 20, 2020
READ MORE
‘If planets were as close as the moon’ went viral because it’s frankly terrifying
Source Twitter @SteveSueWill H/T @jackseale