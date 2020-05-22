Irvine Welsh’s response to the Pick For Britain Trainspotting rip-off was nothing less than it deserved

As we probably all know by now, British crops are at risk of rotting due to a shortage of people to pick them as the Eastern Europeans who usually do it are unable to travel.

Next year, they won’t meet the government’s lower earning threshold, but that’s another story.

To deal with the problem, there is a huge recruitment drive for a modern “land army” of pickers – as Prince Charles explained in a recent video, and this is one advert from that campaign.

I see the government is ripping off @IrvineWelsh now. pic.twitter.com/YDHcowqMjJ — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) May 21, 2020

There’s a TV ad, too – in much the same vein.

All a bit too reminiscent of this, from Irvine Welsh‘s brilliant “Trainspotting”.

The approach was viewed with a certain cynicism on Twitter.

the audacity of a conservative government telling us to put food on other people's plates when they've spent the past 10 years making sure thousands of people had empty plates in the first place — Jesster (@the_mighty_fine) May 21, 2020

Pick something else you unoriginal fun ruining bastards. Pick not being a bunch of useless pricks. Pick actually running the country. Pick going ahead with pretty much anything you promise without there being a shitty caveat. Pick not being led by a sentient portaloo. https://t.co/fOM31mwSgf — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 21, 2020

All promoted by a prince who doesn’t even pick out his own suit. #pickforbritain pic.twitter.com/uE7zN2rzBj — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) May 22, 2020

Mitch Benn predicted a seismic reaction from the Trainspotting author.

He wasn’t wrong.

Just when you thought the cunts could not sink any lower… https://t.co/2dlNhraSWC — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) May 21, 2020

He went on to give his assessment of Pick For Britain, in characteristic style, and it’s a thing of scathing beauty.

Pick #brexit Pick being conned by inbred toffs telling you immigrants now trying to save you were fucking up your life. Pick exploitative slave labour wages in ‘jobs’ you will replace them in. Pick all the shite you didn’t read on the side of a bus. Or don’t. It’s picked for you. https://t.co/2dlNhraSWC — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) May 21, 2020

Finally, a tweeter named Jon had a further point about the campaign.

People always stop before the end when they rip this off, don't they? Because what you've got here is the government telling us to pick heroin over fruit picking https://t.co/fN5NBrkNMx — Jon (@_yowwwww) May 22, 2020

Source Mic Wright