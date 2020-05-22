The government told everyone to stay ‘3 fridges apart’ – 19 favourite responses

Following criticism that its latest Covid-19 advice has been at best mildly confusing and at worst totally nonsensical, the government moved today to clarify just how far we should be staying away from each other.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t really help. Anyone.

Keep 2 metres apart when you go outside. That’s: 🔴 1 bed

🔴 2 benches

🔴 3 fridges

🔴 4 chairs#StayAlert — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 22, 2020

We hope that’s made it clear for everyone. Except the only thing that was clear was the amount of ridicule it generated. Here are our favourite 19 responses.

1.

Keep 2 metres apart when you go outside. That’s: 🔴 5 buckets

🔴 6 boxsets of The Wire

🔴 7 copies of Wolf Hall

🔴 8 deep salad bowls

🔴 9 balls of Edam cheese

🔴 10 young owls

🔴 11 massive avocados

🔴 12 angry men#StayAlert — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) May 22, 2020

2.

One Fifth Of a Bus. https://t.co/JUjr8qheRm — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) May 22, 2020

3.

Boris Johnson certainly knows the size of a fridge. https://t.co/dNeBFlnqH3 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 22, 2020

4.

Also:

1 & a half Chewbaccas

14 Argos catalogues

78 Wispas

9 startled goats

5 evil dwarves

17 fish finger sandwiches pic.twitter.com/LBkeOTnmFS — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 22, 2020

5.

Because no-one would know what you meant if you said 'Roughly six feet'. https://t.co/Pz6jxpUXG1 — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) May 22, 2020



6.

Whenever I hear a measurement I automatically think "How many fridges is that?"

But maybe that's just me. https://t.co/eiGnHNCiU0 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) May 22, 2020



7.

People questioned my decision to take all three of my fridges with me on my walk, but at last I understand what 2m means. — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) May 22, 2020

8.

“We need a THREE thing… er…”

“Fridges?”

“Do people have more than one fridge?”

“No, but I like it”

“Ok!” https://t.co/72a2EUTVZ6 — Greg Jenner: 'DEAD FAMOUS OUT NOW!' (@greg_jenner) May 22, 2020

9.

Government advice be like:

– Stay 3 fridges apart

– To clarify that’s 13 runt raccoons all standing back to back

– No good? Imagine how far you could shot put when you were ten — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 22, 2020

10.