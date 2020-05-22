This digger driver made the day of a couple of kids with his next-level skills

What kid doesn’t love a digger? They hold a special place in the heart, like fire engines, trains and deciding they don’t like carrots anymore, just after they see them on the dinner plate.

These youngsters got a special treat from the digger operator, who clearly has incredible skills.

The post, originally shared by Betiice has been viewed nearly four million times, and while some people suggested it was a health and safety nightmare, the level of skill and the obvious presence of a protective adult suggest otherwise.

Here are some of the most delighted comments.

We like this unofficial title someone has suggested.

Where can we sign the petition?

Image @kevinw