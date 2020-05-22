This digger driver made the day of a couple of kids with his next-level skills
What kid doesn’t love a digger? They hold a special place in the heart, like fire engines, trains and deciding they don’t like carrots anymore, just after they see them on the dinner plate.
These youngsters got a special treat from the digger operator, who clearly has incredible skills.
A memory that will last a lifetime 🤗
pic.twitter.com/UOr0BGWf5i
— Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) May 19, 2020
The post, originally shared by Betiice has been viewed nearly four million times, and while some people suggested it was a health and safety nightmare, the level of skill and the obvious presence of a protective adult suggest otherwise.
Here are some of the most delighted comments.
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the total precision that this digger driver possesses 👏🏼👀 https://t.co/RuO13A5Mml
— Andy Colatron (@djcolatron) May 20, 2020
This made their day pic.twitter.com/TIb5LhQksW
— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 20, 2020
Dude has mad skills with his bucket! A+ from this dad.
— brian lindsey (@jakeastron) May 18, 2020
Epic. The skill! The delight! https://t.co/iulFalFm0Z
— Keith Ordinary Guy #NHSLove (@KeithCameron5) May 20, 2020
We like this unofficial title someone has suggested.
That guy is a Grandmaster of Tonka!
— Mighty Typhoon (@mightytyphoon71) May 19, 2020
Where can we sign the petition?
READ MORE
Man proposes with 8-tonne digger