This digger driver made the day of a couple of kids with his next-level skills

What kid doesn’t love a digger? They hold a special place in the heart, like fire engines, trains and deciding they don’t like carrots anymore, just after they see them on the dinner plate.

These youngsters got a special treat from the digger operator, who clearly has incredible skills.

A memory that will last a lifetime 🤗

pic.twitter.com/UOr0BGWf5i — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) May 19, 2020

The post, originally shared by Betiice has been viewed nearly four million times, and while some people suggested it was a health and safety nightmare, the level of skill and the obvious presence of a protective adult suggest otherwise.

Here are some of the most delighted comments.

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate the total precision that this digger driver possesses 👏🏼👀 https://t.co/RuO13A5Mml — Andy Colatron (@djcolatron) May 20, 2020

This made their day pic.twitter.com/TIb5LhQksW — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 20, 2020

Dude has mad skills with his bucket! A+ from this dad. — brian lindsey (@jakeastron) May 18, 2020

Epic. The skill! The delight! https://t.co/iulFalFm0Z — Keith Ordinary Guy #NHSLove (@KeithCameron5) May 20, 2020

We like this unofficial title someone has suggested.

That guy is a Grandmaster of Tonka! — Mighty Typhoon (@mightytyphoon71) May 19, 2020

Where can we sign the petition?

