It’s the deathly pause after he realises what’s happened that makes this so good

Sometimes the old ones are the best ones, a practical joke that is terribly juvenile and a salutary lesson to us all to always have a read of what we’re about to say in public.

Before we say it in public.

The governor of Mississippi just read a list of 2020 HS graduates during virtual-graduation and someone slipped-in the name "Harry Azcrac" on him…😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/Pk6oOvZOXW — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 19, 2020

Got him!

The pause after. He realized he got got. — Cornbread Wilson (@IsaacMRosenthal) May 19, 2020

Did Phil McCracken make the honor roll? — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) May 19, 2020

Amanda Huginkiss? — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) May 19, 2020

Once had our elderly supply teacher shouting out “Mike Hunt! Mike Hunt!” during class registration. We all laughed and he continued to shout “Has anyone seen Mike Hunt?!”. He didn’t get it and thought we were laughing because we knew where Mike was but wouldn’t tell him. 😁 — Sarah (@MrsB_UK) May 19, 2020

In short …

The 14-year-old in every one of us appreciates this more than we care to admit. — Rich Otterman (@Uncle_Fooby) May 19, 2020

READ MORE

This crane driver winding up a sunbather with his shadow is a childish delight

Source @RexChapman