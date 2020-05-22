Chris Pratt had a Parks and Rec moment with his emails – and it’s an emotional rollercoaster

If, for some bizarre reason, you’ve emailed actor Chris Pratt about anything – and you can DM us why, if you like – you should probably give up on getting a response.

He had really good intentions, as this Instagram post shows.

The way I can relate to Chris Pratt his insta story at the moment omg. I thought I was problematic with my 11.000 unread emails but that man has around 36.000 LOL stupid ass — Inge 🚀 (@CR0C0DILEROCK) May 21, 2020

@prattprattpratt email inbox is giving me severe anxiety… I sweat when I’ve one unopened email pic.twitter.com/LeogWvqGTM — Rachel Murray (@raymurr614) May 20, 2020

chris pratt has 35k unread emails wtffff — Kellie 💚🕊️💙 (@spideyyrauhl) May 21, 2020

That’s not how it panned out, though.

Chris Pratt: I’m going to respond to all my unread emails Also Chris Pratt: Accidentally deletes 51,000 emails pic.twitter.com/n7YKlTRvi2 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 21, 2020

from Chris Pratt GIFs via Gfycat

We recognise the look of sheer panic on his face when he realises what’s happening, but the turnaround to “Fresh start” was a bit faster than we’d have managed. But then, we also know about the “deleted items” folder.

Still, at least he’s entertaining people.

@prattprattpratt reaction over deleting his emails has been the highlight of my night 😂😂 — T (@terricherise) May 20, 2020

i’m cracking up watching chris pratt delete all his emails 😭😭😭 — 🍥 (@syndey_tweets) May 21, 2020

Chris Pratt on Instagram: hi, yeah I don’t read my emails and oops, just deleted thousands of them before reading them. Please send them again Tom Holland, somewhere wondering why he never got an email back about hanging out: thAT EXPLAINS IT!! — Louise heeke (@louise_heeke) May 20, 2020

Hang on …Did we just get a new lockdown episode of Parks and Recreation?

Chris Pratt deleting all of his email is probably something Andy would do to get rid of a problem…either for himself, or for April…😂😂😂 @prattprattpratt — Hashim Abbasi (@hasabbhimasi) May 20, 2020

from Parks And Rec GIFs via Gfycat

