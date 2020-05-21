This thread of gems from Harry Hill’s TV Burp is just the content we need right now

Harry Hill’s TV Burp was a Saturday teatime treat that is much missed. But thanks to the great work of @harrisonjbrock (who you can find on Twitter here) you can relive these brilliant moments .

And it’s exactly the content we need right now.

Here’s a thread of iconic moments from Harry Hill’s TV Burp that absolutely kill me off: pic.twitter.com/eUC6gBsBVx — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020

When he slapped Sally Webster cause she wouldn’t stop singing Grease pic.twitter.com/zrnpWsuBso — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020

When he pasted Derek Acorah for having the audacity to say he doesn’t like the dark pic.twitter.com/37UiP0xgQV — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020

The Chris Tarrant Colour of Money SALMON saga (part 1) pic.twitter.com/pdBgVKQEqm — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020

the solved mystery of Chris Tarrant wandering off after his catchphrase (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/3nixOV1JEZ — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020

Bob from Emmerdale’s singing greetings cards pic.twitter.com/wPHvD6f5D1 — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020

When Terry got an interview in Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/2BwTPfYQ40 — Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020

