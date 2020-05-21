This thread of gems from Harry Hill’s TV Burp is just the content we need right now

Harry Hill’s TV Burp was a Saturday teatime treat that is much missed. But thanks to the great work of @harrisonjbrock (who you can find on Twitter here) you can relive these brilliant moments .

And it’s exactly the content we need right now.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2