This thread of gems from Harry Hill’s TV Burp is just the content we need right now
Harry Hill’s TV Burp was a Saturday teatime treat that is much missed. But thanks to the great work of @harrisonjbrock (who you can find on Twitter here) you can relive these brilliant moments .
And it’s exactly the content we need right now.
1.
Here’s a thread of iconic moments from Harry Hill’s TV Burp that absolutely kill me off: pic.twitter.com/eUC6gBsBVx
— Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020
2.
Whomoose pic.twitter.com/I2GjXxBWGg
— Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020
3.
When he slapped Sally Webster cause she wouldn’t stop singing Grease pic.twitter.com/zrnpWsuBso
— Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020
4.
When he pasted Derek Acorah for having the audacity to say he doesn’t like the dark pic.twitter.com/37UiP0xgQV
— Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020
5.
The Chris Tarrant Colour of Money SALMON saga (part 1) pic.twitter.com/pdBgVKQEqm
— Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020
6.
the solved mystery of Chris Tarrant wandering off after his catchphrase (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/3nixOV1JEZ
— Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020
7.
Bob from Emmerdale’s singing greetings cards pic.twitter.com/wPHvD6f5D1
— Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020
8.
When Terry got an interview in Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/2BwTPfYQ40
— Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020
9.
EAR cataracts?! pic.twitter.com/g4hos2tmY4
— Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020
10.
Anything with this formula was gold pic.twitter.com/V8ej4idIpa
— Pete Burns’ Confiscated Coat (@harrisonjbrock) May 20, 2020