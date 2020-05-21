This Christian cast doubt on pandemic experts by comparing them to Noah and the takedowns were brutal

There was a phase a little while ago when it became quite popular to ignore expert opinion. We thought the pandemic might have righted that wrong but apparently not.

Well, not if you’re the Christian chap who went on Twitter – we hope it’s not too much of a leap to suggest he’s Christian – to say this.

As we listen to epidemiologists, it’s good to remember that the Titanic was built by experts, the Ark by amateurs. — Matt Birk (@BirkMatt) May 20, 2020

And the takedowns were heaven sent.

did they teach you at harvard that the titanic fell apart because of sloppy welding https://t.co/wKtRNzOSQL — Sigh Hersh, Hostile Witness (@Ugarles) May 20, 2020

The Ark also didn't happen. — (((Mad Bastard))) (@MadBastard_v2) May 20, 2020

Which is why I go to an auto mechanic for all my dental needs. https://t.co/wyVOwZTNh7 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 20, 2020

8 people out of millions survived the flood. 705 out of 2,200 survived the Titanic. From a survival perspective, the Ark was a shitty response to the threat. Also, minor aside, but the Ark/Flood literally never happened. — D "Stay home, save lives" Pacheco (@whatdoiknow) May 20, 2020

Reactor #4 in Chernobyl was built by experts, while Iron Mans arc reactor was built in a cave by amateurs — razzle dazzle (@A_Gustafson08) May 20, 2020

The Titanic sank without enough lifeboats because the people who built it wanted to stuff as many paying customers onto the ship as possible https://t.co/0nu6uKLLWl — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) May 20, 2020

If Santa Claus can deliver billions of packages in one night, then why shipping experts do the same? — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 20, 2020

Going out on a limb here, but I don't think the experts who built the Titanic would've recommended driving it into an iceberg. https://t.co/W1jSNV9AGu — Ryan McNamara 🧬 (@Ryan_Mac_Phd) May 20, 2020

In short, this.

Putting aside the fact that the "ark" is a made up story. The reason so many people died aboard the Titanic was a lack of protective equipment and safety measures…Sound familiar? https://t.co/yrFeajE06v — Diana ➡️ Neverland 5e Setting Available on DTRPG (@Superdillin) May 20, 2020

And this.

It’s also important to bear in mind that the Titanic existed and the Ark didn’t. https://t.co/hqCdGDxeUg — Mitch Benn🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) May 20, 2020

He wasn’t leaving it there, but by then it was too late.

Lots of folks triggered about this “cute” little tweet aimed at getting a few laughs. They say the Ark never happened. Neither did the predictions of millions of Covid deaths by the scientific experts. https://t.co/cuOKUlhPlv — Matt Birk (@BirkMatt) May 20, 2020

Well …

H/T @MitchBenn