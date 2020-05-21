This 8 y/o boy’s letter of complaint to his mum about his bedtime is A++

A mum has shared the letter of complaint written by her 8 y/o son about the time he has to go to bed and it’s immense.

His letter was shared by mum, Dr Alexandra Jellicoe, and by the look of the research he’s bothered to do, he’s obviously a chip off the old block.

I just received a letter of complaint from my 8 year old son,’ wrote @alexjellicoe on Twitter.

And just in case that’s tricky to read, here it is again.

Dear mummy I am complaining about my bedtime. I am now 8 years old and need more independence. Obviously I’m ready to have a later bedtime. I have checked the NHS website and 8 year olds need 10 hours and 15 minutes sleep. This means I should go to bed at 9 o’clock. Lots of love Max xxx

Top work, Max. And it got even better when this happened on Twitter.

If it helps for future conversations, our sleeping advice also recommends that a child’s bedroom should be tidy and also screen-free zones (sorry Max) — NHS (@NHSuk) May 21, 2020

No! And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

You could send him a holding letter – ‘Thank you for your letter. Due to administrative delays, we aim to attend to your concerns within the next 30 days… ‘ 😆 — Jackie Fox (@jjfox123) May 21, 2020

Thanks for that. I’m now aware that my 8 year old must not access this part of the site 😂😂😂 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Scouseweegian (@scouseweegian) May 21, 2020

Mega cute. Slightly better than this letter I received from my son a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/ZMgJZsG8Am — Ruth Mortimer (@ruthnmortimer) May 21, 2020

