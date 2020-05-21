The Sun put Steve Coogan on its front page for furloughing two people – 5 favourite responses

It was obviously a big news day yesterday because the Sun devoted its front page story today to Steve Coogan furloughing his gardener and housekeeper.

Lots of people – Piers Morgan, for example – were outraged that in the middle of a pandemic that has claimed so many lives, two people had been furloughed by a comedian.

Heart-warming to see a multi-millionaire socialist celebrity redistributing taxpayer wealth to the personal staff of his lavish home. Well done Steve! https://t.co/QDSo9UpMFe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2020

Others wondered why the Sun had decided to go after Coogan, and why it had put him on its front page today.

1.

Steve Coogan once accused the publisher of The Sun of using the threat of bad headlines “as a weapon against those who get in the way of News International”. https://t.co/yCUhMU8SSE — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) May 20, 2020

2.

Lots of wealthy companies who can easily afford to pay staff have furloughed people to save cash. Can’t imagine why the tabloid newspapers might ignore them but go after Steve Coogan. pic.twitter.com/3Qt1wcvZFF — Spigon (@ruxide) May 21, 2020

3.

Whenever Steve Coogan gets a coating from the tabloids they somehow fail to mention that he gave damning evidence to the Leveson Inquiry, refused to be cowed by Murdoch's goons & received hundreds of thousands of pounds in damages from Mirror Group after they hacked his phone… — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 21, 2020

4.

I see the Sun (owned by a billionaire but still asked their staff to volunteer for unpaid leave) are going after Steve Coogan for *hypocracy*. Like Harold Shipman going after Gary Barlow for being a bit of a cunt. pic.twitter.com/J1FqJjnn4y — James Felton (@JimMFelton) May 21, 2020

5.

Some people thought it was a tactic to distract people from other stuff happening today.

In case you’re wondering why the Steve Coogan furlough story has been smacked on page 1 today (while other less “lefty” celebs and rich companies use the scheme too), here’s why #Distraction pic.twitter.com/MuqUeJqtYO — Garry fae Arbroath (@KingKain24601) May 21, 2020

This was probably a handy indicator of the story’s importance in the grand scheme of things.

You know it’s a huge, huge story when you’re already quoting Andrew Bridgen by par three. https://t.co/Q4iPUS3wsU — Tom Peck (@tompeck) May 20, 2020

To conclude, this …

If I had Steve Coogan's cash, I wouldn't have put my gardener or housekeeper on furlough.

If I was a newspaper editor with a shred of concern for the public interest, I wouldn't have put the story anywhere near the front page at this time.

That is all. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 21, 2020

READ MORE

The Sun just told its readers Chernobyl was based on a true story