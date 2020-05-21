The Sun put Steve Coogan on its front page for furloughing two people – 5 favourite responses

It was obviously a big news day yesterday because the Sun devoted its front page story today to Steve Coogan furloughing his gardener and housekeeper.

Lots of people – Piers Morgan, for example – were outraged that in the middle of a pandemic that has claimed so many lives, two people had been furloughed by a comedian.

Others wondered why the Sun had decided to go after Coogan, and why it had put him on its front page today.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Some people thought it was a tactic to distract people from other stuff happening today.

This was probably a handy indicator of the story’s importance in the grand scheme of things.

To conclude, this …

READ MORE

The Sun just told its readers Chernobyl was based on a true story