Someone got the Governor of Mississippi to read out a NSFW name and it’s a puerile delight
Due to social distancing, graduation ceremonies have been cancelled, postponed or altered beyond recognition.
The Governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, live streamed himself reading out the names of some of the state’s new graduates via Facebook, but he obviously didn’t check the list beforehand, because this happened.
Proud moment: I got Tate reeves to say the name Harry Azcrac on Facebook live. And yes I’ve been laughing for about 25 minutes now
— Thomas DeMartini 🍸 (@ThomasDeMartini) May 16, 2020
If anyone else wants a laugh 😂😂😭 pic.twitter.com/8ecPscWhFQ
— Thomas DeMartini 🍸 (@ThomasDeMartini) May 16, 2020
We demand that Hairy Asscrack be given a job immediately.
When Rex Chapman shared Thomas DeMartini‘s post with his 720,000+ followers, it took off, grabbing an impressive four million views in less than two days.
The governor of Mississippi just read a list of 2020 HS graduates during virtual-graduation and someone slipped-in the name "Harry Azcrac" on him…😂🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/Pk6oOvZOXW
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) May 19, 2020
Here’s what other people have been saying about the Simpsonsesque prank.
Mississippi burning https://t.co/nxVDLwwmau
— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) May 19, 2020
I'm clearly still a middle school student because I just laughed out loud. https://t.co/jXVPkkfl4O
— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) May 19, 2020
The pause after. He realized he got got.
— Cornbread Wilson (@IsaacMRosenthal) May 19, 2020
OUTSTANDING https://t.co/bCqNWQACNt
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 19, 2020
Sports site editor, Mike Harris, had a question.
Was Hugh Jass also a graduate? https://t.co/P9ZJ8aDDEf
— Mike Harris (@TheAthleticMike) May 19, 2020
In a commendable “politician with a sense of humour” moment, Tate Reeves responded to the prank.
Harry’s submitter has a bright future as a Simpson’s writer!
In 10 minutes we’ll be honoring more graduates on Facebook Live. Maybe even Ben—the pride of the Dover family. https://t.co/Njw0GcNCXN
— Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) May 19, 2020
