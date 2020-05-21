Someone got the Governor of Mississippi to read out a NSFW name and it’s a puerile delight

Due to social distancing, graduation ceremonies have been cancelled, postponed or altered beyond recognition.

The Governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, live streamed himself reading out the names of some of the state’s new graduates via Facebook, but he obviously didn’t check the list beforehand, because this happened.

We demand that Hairy Asscrack be given a job immediately.

When Rex Chapman shared Thomas DeMartini‘s post with his 720,000+ followers, it took off, grabbing an impressive four million views in less than two days.

Here’s what other people have been saying about the Simpsonsesque prank.

Sports site editor, Mike Harris, had a question.

In a commendable “politician with a sense of humour” moment, Tate Reeves responded to the prank.

