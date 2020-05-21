Only 9 responses you need to Simply Red’s ‘top 5 coolest cultures’ on Earth

Mick Hucknall’s Simply Red – no, stick with us – was trending on Twitter today after the band’s official Twitter feed shared its ‘top 5 coolest cultures on planet Earth’.

And if the aim was to get Mick Hucknall, sorry, Simply Red talked about, then they certainly succeeded. Just not in the way, presumably, they were hoping.

Here are our 9 favourite things people had to say in response.

1.

“Simply Bred: an appraisal of the relative quality of the world’s races, with Mick Hucknall” pic.twitter.com/ZtzwEHiouT — Gary grant (@Garygra36073057) May 21, 2020

2.

“Must not… I repeat, must not turn into an all night race riot” — Grg (@Greg_Mnk) May 21, 2020

3.

Would like to know where gingers rank. https://t.co/StPQTvkzGU — Limmy (@DaftLimmy) May 21, 2020

4.

♫ …and I love the thought of comparing Blacks to Jews /

even though Indians didn’t make it / Yes I love the thought of comparing Rastas too / just my top 5 races, shining throughhhhh ♫ — Cursed Salaryman (@danmackers) May 21, 2020

5.

Me (crying): You can’t keep ranking racial groups by their cultural output! Mick Hucknall (pointing at an aborigine): Eighth. — gaz (@burnagedaydream) May 21, 2020

6.

What are your thoughts on Rastafarian culture mick? Asking for a friend pic.twitter.com/s5DriyIFKO — Dan Griffiths (@thegriffyo) May 21, 2020

7.

“Hello and welcome to Mick Hucknall’s Race Review” — Dr Fran van Plannaram Ph.D. (@dismalplaces) May 21, 2020

8.

If you had "Mick Hucknall ranks his favourite races" in Coronavirus lockdown bingo you are a winner. Although we're all losers really. pic.twitter.com/MsqhnxQeen — Rat Fascal (@MrPSB) May 21, 2020

9.

*logs on to twitter* THE BAND SIMPLY RED ARE RANKING ALL THE RACES *logs off twitter and sets fire to phone & computer* — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) May 21, 2020

And not forgetting this evergreen from @richardosman which will surely never date.

My neighbours are playing Simply Red really loudly. Time to sell. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 13, 2016

Except whoever it is in charge of the Simply Red Twitter feed – is that you Mick? – was having none of it.

I. Do. Not. Care. What. You. Think. — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) May 21, 2020

They really won’t.

Btw.. The Irish made our top ten. — Simply Red (@SimplyRedHQ) May 21, 2020

Make. It. Stop

Image screengrab Source @SimplyRedHQ