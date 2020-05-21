Lord Sugar doesn’t think raising tax for the rich is a good idea – 8 totally unsurprised responses

There have been several calls to raise income tax – particularly for the super-rich – to help the UK avoid some of the economic hardship caused by Covid-19, as well as to fund research into fighting it.

Lord Alan Sugar isn’t a fan of that suggestion. He put his points to Radio 5 Live, saying:

“I don’t think tax is the answer. Austerity is going to happen, unfortunately – it’s going to happen and we will work our way out of it like we did in 2007.”

When the comments were reported by The Independent, they were received about as well as you’d expect.

1.

Next up: "Vaccine won't help prevent coronavirus, says coronavirus" https://t.co/BIdJSJdYPa — Kieran Hurley (@kieran_hurley) May 19, 2020

2.

3.

Couldnt fucking hurt though https://t.co/5FJIjkS8Yo — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 19, 2020

4.

am shocked that a rich man has said this https://t.co/3nLFHBDJuS — •• (@agirlcalledlina) May 19, 2020

5.

I'd like to counter, taxing the rich WILL help me get over Coronavirus. https://t.co/jdrSB45TxH — Matt Thomas (@Trickyjabs) May 19, 2020

6.

Fishing 'a waste of time', finds study written by leading fish. https://t.co/nuLdUcqNPS — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian) May 20, 2020

7.

Lord Sugar: I have so much money but I don't think the Government should tax me more, they should make people already financially struggling struggle more. — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) May 19, 2020

8.

Oh well. We'll have to eat them, then. https://t.co/RyaNvepAtv — James ️‍ (@jamesisfine) May 19, 2020

We’re not sure what they’re all going on about, to be honest, since the poor man’s a bit boracic.

sorry I am skint https://t.co/qmIlEA2QUc — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) May 17, 2020

Source Independent Image Oxford Union screengrab