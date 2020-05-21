Lord Sugar doesn’t think raising tax for the rich is a good idea – 8 totally unsurprised responses

There have been several calls to raise income tax – particularly for the super-rich – to help the UK avoid some of the economic hardship caused by Covid-19, as well as to fund research into fighting it.

Lord Alan Sugar isn’t a fan of that suggestion. He put his points to Radio 5 Live, saying:

“I don’t think tax is the answer. Austerity is going to happen, unfortunately – it’s going to happen and we will work our way out of it like we did in 2007.”

When the comments were reported by The Independent, they were received about as well as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

We’re not sure what they’re all going on about, to be honest, since the poor man’s a bit boracic.

READ MORE

Lord Sugar’s rant about Jeremy Corbyn’s tax plans got him schooled – the only 9 replies you need

Source Independent Image Oxford Union screengrab