Donald Trump said there’s more than one ‘per capita’ and it’s a very funny (terrifying) watch

Probably not telling you anything you didn’t already think about Donald Trump, but this 7 seconds still takes the breath away.

‘And you know when you say per capita there are many per capitas, it’s like per capita relative to what? But you could look at just about any …’

Presumably he feels the same way about percentages. It’s like, percentage relative to what?

Here were just a few of the things people were saying about it.

And just in case you needed this (of course you didn’t need this …)

READ MORE

This supercut of people pulling faces behind Donald Trump is a total treat

Source @Nicoxw1