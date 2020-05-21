Donald Trump said there’s more than one ‘per capita’ and it’s a very funny (terrifying) watch

Probably not telling you anything you didn’t already think about Donald Trump, but this 7 seconds still takes the breath away.

Trump: "When you say per capita, there's many per capitas. Is this like per capita relative to what?"

How did this guy made it through elementary school? pic.twitter.com/Y6F7NhXD8w — Nico COVID Haircut XW (@Nicoxw1) May 20, 2020

‘And you know when you say per capita there are many per capitas, it’s like per capita relative to what? But you could look at just about any …’

Presumably he feels the same way about percentages. It’s like, percentage relative to what?

Here were just a few of the things people were saying about it.

“There’s many per capita.” This is news to everyone ever. — Chicano Marine (@kingsrush) May 20, 2020

“I’m like, really smart, and I have a very good… brain. I have a real talent for this stuff. I know capitas. There’s capita A, B, D, all the letters, more or less, have one… so it largely depends on which one yer talking about ok… it changes, the whole… ballgame really”. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 21, 2020

Literally, "per capita" means "per person." (Latin for "by head.") There are not many "per persons." It is always just that, per person. It is not relative to anything. He's simply trying to dodge a question by garbling out a nonsense answer. Mobster behavior. — Ohm (Unit of Resistance)️ (@HereToResist) May 21, 2020

Well, he's right, Nico. I mean, it's per capita relative to how many heads each person has. C'mon, pal! — ❄️ ❄️ ⚖️ (@northeast_mama) May 20, 2020

There are very fine capitas on both sides. And frankly they are perfect capitas if you look at the records. — Cameron Bishop (@cbishopmath) May 21, 2020

When you're trying to fudge your way through the oral exam, but you didn't study the material https://t.co/gfSzMjD6zL — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 21, 2020

And just in case you needed this (of course you didn’t need this …)

