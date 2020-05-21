Stay Alert – Read these 17 pandemic jokes – Save your sense of humour!

That “Stay Alert” message continues to be the gift that keeps on giving, as long as you’re the coronavirus or an ice-cream vendor near Southend-on-Sea.

To take the edge off the Covid-19 updates delivered by politicians with a thousand-yard stare, have some Covid-19 updates from funny people on Twitter.

1.

To ease us out of lockdown over the next few weeks the government will be gradually reducing the amount of time we need to wash our hands for. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) May 21, 2020

2.

New 2020 Edition pic.twitter.com/pMchQDY2Q7 — Uncle Duke (@UncleDuke1969) May 20, 2020

3.

Dear Levi’s,

I am very disappointed that you have not made your clothing pandemic-proof. It’s apparent that your jeans have become susceptible to COVID-19 to the point that the material you use is shrinking, causing ALL of my jeans not to fit anymore during lockdown.

Yours, Scott — Clint Eatsfood (@AScottishScott) May 20, 2020

4.

Quarantine Log [day 71]: Christmas tree and decorations have been taken down and put away. — Stone (@StoneAgeRadio13) May 19, 2020

5.

My lockdown exercise regime is 🔥🔥🔥 I do one, really long, chair squat. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) May 19, 2020

6.

i've put on so much weight in lockdown that I can't even fit on a zoom call — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 20, 2020

7.

Me and my wife venturing into public for the first time since March 13. pic.twitter.com/bdG687Qpyv — The Dad Briefs™ (@SladeWentworth) May 20, 2020

8.

Remember last year when game of thrones was our biggest inconvenience? — JG (@_jennatural) May 19, 2020

9.