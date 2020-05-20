Trump’s bizarre hydroxychloroquine boast has had the lip-synch treatment – and it’s spectacular
Comedian Sarah Cooper’s “How to” clips are one of the things helping to get us through this crisis, because who wouldn’t feel better after watching a clinical takedown of Donald Trump?
It’s even better that she uses just his own words.
How to hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/yMObDCFGXS
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 19, 2020
This is what Twitter has been saying about her latest performance.
this has now become the ONLY way I hear what that buffoon has said. Thank you? https://t.co/Rccmx24Vlz
— Jennifer Farac (@jenn_wilson) May 19, 2020
What award can we give her? All of them? https://t.co/5NdOZZAxXq
— Bethany Albertson (@AlbertsonB2) May 19, 2020
I only now realize he said "I don't take it" and "I take it" within a minute span.
— Comfortably Numb🏠 (@YGalanter) May 19, 2020
You are the best of the best of the best.
— Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) May 19, 2020
We really empathised with this comment.
I can’t believe this is real audio of the President. Even this one. What other drugs is he on?? https://t.co/6Wig60XMiL
— evanraskob (@evanraskob) May 19, 2020
But here’s the proof.
Trump tells that he's currently *taking hydroxychloroquine*. Why? "Cause I think it's good. I've heard a lot of good stories… I take it, frontline workers take it, a lot of doctors take it" pic.twitter.com/ZzMkYCZSdS
— Yosef Yisrael (@yosefyisrael25) May 18, 2020
Source Sarah Cooper Image Sarah Cooper