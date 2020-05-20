Trump’s bizarre hydroxychloroquine boast has had the lip-synch treatment – and it’s spectacular

Comedian Sarah Cooper’s “How to” clips are one of the things helping to get us through this crisis, because who wouldn’t feel better after watching a clinical takedown of Donald Trump?

It’s even better that she uses just his own words.

This is what Twitter has been saying about her latest performance.

We really empathised with this comment.

But here’s the proof.

