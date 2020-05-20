These 14 funny tweets about the pandemic are a real tonic

With laughter in such short supply that we suspect Jacob Rees-Mogg and Elon Musk of hoarding it for resale, we took a socially distanced stroll through Twitter and gathered these very funny posts.

Sometimes reading about the pandemic can be a tonic.

1.

Priti Patel is multi-talented. She can Clap for Carers with one hand and flick them the V’s with the other. — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) May 19, 2020

2.

We’ve now reached the point in the pandemic where “name one person who’d have done better?” Can be answered with “that dude who organised the Fyre Festival.” — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) May 19, 2020

3.

The government's messaging on lockdown has had all the clarity of the hokey cokey — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) May 9, 2020

4.

Daft Punk's latest quarantine hit https://t.co/LcE8qUfAtz — Meghan Ball (@EldritchGirl) May 19, 2020

5.

Thinking of offering a special lockdown service, for people who miss working in an office. You ring me up & say "what day is it?" I tell you the day of the week & then I say "… all day" — Andy Ledger (@Lowfeller) May 19, 2020

6.

Celebrities: wow for once ppl won’t recognize us in public with these face masks Diane Keaton: pic.twitter.com/fpwxgzqo7N — Amanda Brooke Perrin (@brookeperrin) May 18, 2020

7.

One good thing about being sedentary for this long is that the life expectancy of my socks has tripled. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) May 19, 2020

8.